AMC presents the special “Sleep if you can” – ContraRéplica

The worst nightmares come true in this special that can be seen from Monday 25 to Sundayor July 31 at midnight.

Cinema is a vehicle for emotions, and there is no more suitable genre than horror to bring them to the surface. In July, AMC presents a special with the best suspense and horror films from Monday 25 to Sunday 31, at midnight.

Monday 25, 24:00 hours:

The Chosen Ones (2013)

The placid comfortable life of the Barrett family is shaken by a series of disturbing events and discover that a terrifying and deadly force is after them. With Keri Russell (The Americans) and Josh Hamilton (Eighth Grade, The Walking Dead).

Tuesday 26, 11:50 p.m.:

3d piranha (2010)

An underwater earthquake releases a prehistoric species of carnivorous fish and a group of strangers join forces to avoid becoming their food. With Elizabeth Shue (Super Pumped, The Boys) and Richard Dreyfuss (American Graffiti, Jaws).

Wednesday 27, 11:40 p.m.:

The Descent (2005)

A caving expedition goes terribly wrong, as the explorers become trapped and are ultimately chased by a strange breed of predators. From director Neil Marshall (Lost in Space).

Thursday 28, 12:00 p.m.:

Legion of Angels (2010)

A group of strangers at a roadside bar is attacked by demonic forces. His only chance of survival is an archangel named Michael, who informs a pregnant waitress that her child will be the hope of humanity. With Paul Bettany (Avengers: Endgame, WandaVision) and Dennis Quaid (The day after tomorrow).

Friday 29, 11:30 p.m.:

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre 3D (2013)



A young woman travels to Texace to collect an inheritance without knowing that the pack includes an encounter with a chainsaw-wielding killer. With Alexandra Daddario (White Lotus).

Saturday 30, 24:00 hours:

Deliver Us From Evil (2014)

New York cop Ralph Sarchie investigates a series of crimes. He joins forces with an unconventional priest, schooled in the rites of exorcism, to combat the possessions that are terrorizing his city. From director Scott Derrickson (Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness).

Sunday 31, 24:00 hours:

Insidious: Chapter 2 (2013)

The Lamberts They believe they have defeated the spirits that have haunted their family, but they soon discover that evil is not so easy to defeat. With Patrick Wilson (Moonfall, Aquaman) and Rose Byrne (Physical, Brides Maids)

The AMC channel can be seen in Mexico through: AxtelTV (973), TotalPlay (444 and HD 490), Sky (419 and HD 1425), Megacable (207 and HD 1207), Izzi (611 and HD 963), Cablemás (611 and HD 963), Cablevisión Monterrey (611).