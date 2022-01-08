AMC ready with Dogecoin and Shiba Inu Token

It has now been several weeks since AMC, the leading US cinema chain in terms of presence in the territory, has announced its intention to introduce payments in Shiba Inu Coin And Dogecoin.

While the communities, notoriously among the most lively and noisy on the web, continue to do pressures on the group, comes the Tweet of the CEO to bring back the serene. In fact, CEO Adam Aron confirms that implementation is short, indeed very little.

Confirmation arrives from the CEO of AMC

Good news for those who, by now, are much more than meme tokens. We can find them both on the eToro professional platform – go here to get a free trial account with $ 100,000 in VIRTUAL CAPITAL – intermediary who has been offering both for some time now $ SHIB be $ DOGE, within a professional and feature-rich environment.

In fact, it is here that we can find the CopyPortfolios, which include in one basket all the best crypto among the 42+ which are offered by this intermediary. Also here we have the CopyPortfolios, which allow you to invest going to to copy the best traders on the platform. With $ 50 we can then pass, when we want, to a real account of investment.

By March, both $ DOGE and $ SHIB will be available for payment on AMC

The one of AMC it is a story that perhaps few people know about Italy, as the group is particularly strong in USE, where today it is still the most important cinema chain for presence in the area, as well as for volumes. All this despite the crisis COVID that violently hit this type of business.

AMC was also the focus of short squeeze operations similar to those they have seen involved GameStop, which has contributed to making the name of the brand popular also in our parts. For fans of cryptocurrencies however, this is not the most interesting thing about this brand. The brand had already promised a few weeks ago that it wanted to introduce direct payments via website or App with $ DOGE And $ SHIB. A promise that, according to the latest tweet released by the company’s CEO, will be kept shortly.

I have been repeatedly asked when AMC expects to routinely accept Dogecoin and Shiba Inu for any and all payments made via the AMC web site and mobile app. I am being told that we are still well on track for the promised Q1 implementation, with exact timing most likely in March. pic.twitter.com/QSBvLAMHKx – Adam Aron (@CEOAdam) January 6, 2022

I have been asked several times when AMC will be ready to routinely accept Dogecoin and Shiba In for all payments made via the website and the App. They tell me that we are in line with what we expected regarding the promised first quarter 2022 implementation, with the most likely timing is in March.

A great news for the two crypto meme that they are not anymore – and that even if it will be relatively small in terms of volume – it will help to make these two projects much more popular with the general public.

Still room for these two tokens in 2022

Given the strong correction that has involved this specific niche, there are several who believe the 2022 as they have a further retreat for the mini-sector of tokens and coins that focus on the strength of meme.

This initiative of AMC, which is actually one of the many that will involve these two projects, confirms the opposite. Much $ SHIB how much $ DOGE are here to stay, and the affordable prices these days could be the trigger for a recovery that many are waiting for, especially those who have entered the peak of prices.