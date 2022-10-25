AMC releases the first teaser for ‘Mayfair Witches’, the new series starring Alexandra Daddario

USA.- Finally the first teaser of the next series of dand AMC +, Mayfair Witches. Since the noveland Anne Rice was chosen to be adapted in December 2021, the production has kept fans up to date with the casting announcements and has even shown images, but this is the first time a preview of the new witch’s video has arrived.

Like the post of Twitter of the streamer informs his viewers, a full trailer is on the way, and although Mayfair Witches isn’t looking at a release date until early 2023, hopefully the full trailer will arrive in time for the spooky season of Halloween.

Introducing the thirteenth witch, the quick glance reveals an insecure Rowan (Alexandra Daddario) walking towards an old victorian house surrounded by lush gardens. As she makes her way through the rusty front door, her face is painted with a mix of emotions ranging from excitement to nervousness.

Meanwhile, we can hear a voiceover of a group of people chanting names, including Rowan’s. Cutting inside the house, we see people entering a room one by one before the shot switches to a top view, revealing a seated circle. Someone says “The Thirteenth Witch”, and the teaser cuts off.

Credit: AMC

The arrival of the thirteenth witch, Rowan, to the coven will be the main focus of Mayfair Witches. a famous neurosurgeon, Rowan has just learned that not only does she have supernatural abilities, but she is the heir to a long witch line. Things get even more complicated when she learns that she will be thrown into the deep end by helping the family confront an evil force that has plagued them for many generations.

Although not seen in the teaser, we can also expect to see Harry Hamlin in the role of the father and patriarch of Rowan’s family, Cortland Mayfair, Jack Huston, who will play the evil entity known as lasher, Y Tongayi Chirisa What Cyprien Grieve, a character that we still know nothing about.

It’s a great time to be a fan of Rice’s work, as the reimagined series version of Interview with the Vampire just landed on Sunday. With a killer lineup that includes Jacob Anderson, Sam Reid, Bailey Bass Y Eric Bogsian, the series is already killing critics with a second season announced before the premiere of the first.

Mayfair Witches it is written byr This Spalding Y Michelle Ashford, who also work as producers together with Mark Johnson, Jeff Freilich Y Michael Upendahl, with the latter also directing. AMC studios produces.

Source: Pure Show