AMC renews ‘Interview with the Vampire’ for a second season

AMC has sinked its teeth into ‘Interview with the Vampire’ and for the moment he does not intend to let her go. The chain has announced the renewal of the drama based on the popular vampire novel by Anne Rice for a second season which will be made up of eight installments and will be set in Europe. The news comes just three days after its first batch of episodes premiered, which will take place on October 2.

Based on the Anne Rice novel of the same name, ‘Interview with the Vampire’ stars Jacob Anderson (‘Game of Thrones’) in the role of Louis de Pointe du Lac, Sam Reid (“The Newsreader”) as Lestat de Lioncourt, Bailey Bass (“Avatar: The Sense of Water”) as Claudia and Eric Bogsian (“Billions”) as Daniel Molloy.

Jacob Anderson, Sam Reid and Bailey Bass, stars of ‘Interview with the Vampire’

Rolin Jones (‘Perry Mason’) has adapted the book for television and is the executive producer of the fiction alongside Mark Johnson (‘Better Call Saul’), who also supervises the creation of the television universe of Anne Rice for AMC that the company itself chain announced a few weeks ago.

“The scope and breadth of the series, and what Mark and Rolin have given us, is just amazing. They have reproduced the living and vibrant world of Anne Rice’s novel in a wonderful wayand we’re incredibly proud,” said Dan McDermott, president of original programming for AMC Networks and AMC Studios.

“From set construction to production design to costumes, no detail was overlooked. This stellar cast has given us powerful performances that connect us emotionally with these characters and their humanity. We look forward to sharing the final product of this extraordinary effort with the public in a few days and we are delighted that this story continues. This is only the beginning of an entire universe with exciting stories and characters that capture the spirit of the incredible work of Anne Rice, “advance the director.

a winding road

‘Interview with the Vampire’ has had a long road to reach the small screen. Rice in 2016 announced that he had regained the adaptation rights to his works in order to develop a television series, and Paramount TV Studios and Anonymous Content approached the project a few months later.

After a tough bidding war, Hulu took over the rights to the series, but the rights expired in 2019 and, with them, the project. That moment was taken advantage of by AMC, who saw the way clear and took over the rights to the Rice catalog. The cable network is also working on a serial adaptation of the “Mayfair Witches” saga of novels, set in the same universe as “The Vampire Chronicles,” which will feature Alexandra Daddario, Harry Hamlin, Tongayi Chirisa and Jack Huston as protagonists.