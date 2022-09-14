AMC Reveals Tales of the Walking Dead Titles and Synopsis

AMC has revealed the titles and synopsis of the new spin-off of The Walking Dead, Tales of the Walking Deadwhich will tell different stories in each episode

The streaming service AMC+ premieres exclusively next Thursday, September 22, the new series of the growing Universe of The Walking Dead, Tales of The Walking Dead, produced by AMC Studios. The spin-off is an anthology series made up of independent episodes focusing on different characters, both new and returning from the original series. Each hour-long episode has its own tone and point of view, with characters having to make life and death decisions. The production allows us to know the apocalypse through different perspectives, discovering more worlds, mythology and mysteries of the Universe created by Robert Kirkman.

Now AMC + has revealed the premiere dates, title and synopsis of the episodes of the series

Episode 101, Evie/Joe – Premieres Thursday, September 22

Road trip story of a prepper loner who leaves his bunker in search of a woman from his past. Along the way, he meets someone who is the polar opposite of him, but they join forces with him to find his lost loved ones. Starring Olivia Munn and Terry Crews. Directed by: Ron Underwood. Written by: Maya Goldsmith & Ben Sokolowski

Episode 102: Blair/Gina – Premieres Thursday, September 29

A disgruntled receptionist and her overbearing boss get trapped as the city of Atlanta collapses under the Apocalypse, forcing them to work together in order to escape the city. Starring Parker Posey and Jillian Bell. Directed by: Michael E. Satrazemis. Written by: Kari Drake

Episode 103: Dee – Premieres Thursday, October 6

A mother and her daughter escape the violence and take refuge in an old steamboat. The peaceful environment deteriorates after an event that forces the mother to review her violent past to protect her daughter. Starring Samantha Morton. Directed by: Michael E. Satrazemis. Written by: Channing Powell

Episode 104: Amy / Dr. Everett – Premieres Thursday, October 13

Documentary about a naturalist who studies wayfarers and meets an energetic settler. A tense relationship is forged between the two as the settler tries to make the case for the people to reclaim some of the territory. Starring Anthony Edwards and Poppy Liu. Directed by: Haifaa Al-Mansour. Written by: Ahmadu Garba

Episode 105, Davon – Premieres Thursday, October 20

A strange young man suddenly wakes up in a dangerous foreign city with no memory of how he got there. He must piece together fragments of his broken mind to discover why the townspeople are accusing him of murder. Starring Jessie T. Usher. Directed by: Michael E. Satrazemis. Written by: Channing Powell

Episode 106: La Doña – Premiere Thursday, October 27

A couple traumatized by the apocalypse lives haunted by a haunted house. Terrifying memories along with unexplained phenomena in the house affect the emotional well-being of the couple and their relationship. Starring Daniella Pineda and Danny Ramírez. Directed by: Deborah Kampmeier. Written by: Lindsey Villarreal

The series stars Anthony Edwards (Who is Anna?)Parker Posey (Lost in Space)Samantha Morton (The Walking Dead)Olivia Munn (TheNewsroom)Terry Crews (Brooklyn Nine-Nine)Jillian Bell (Sponsored)Poppy Liu (Hacks)Jessie T. Usher (Independence Day: Counterattack)Daniella Pineda (Jurassic World: Dominion) and Danny Ramirez (Top Gun: Maverick), among others. Channing Powell (White glove thief) is the showrunner and executive produced by Michael Satrazemis (The Walking Dead).

watch trailer

AMC+ is available on Orange TV, Vodafone TV, Jazztel TV and as an additional channel on Prime Video and Apple TV.