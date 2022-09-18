AMC+ sets the premiere date in Spain for ‘Tales of the Walking Dead’, the spin-off of the zombie series

AMC+ will premiere exclusively next Thursday September 22 Tales of The Walking Dead, the new anthology series of the Universe of The Walking Dead. In it we will see up to six independent episodes -which will be released weekly on Thursdays-, all of them focused on both new and recurring characters from the franchise.

Each episode has its own tone and point of view, and will show characters torn between life and death. In this way, the production explores the apocalypse from different perspectives and discovers more worlds, mythology and mysteries of the universe.

[Así es la Luna de ‘Moonhaven’: Dominic Monaghan habla de la serie de ciencia ficción de AMC+]

Independent stories with characters from the same universe

Trailer for ‘Tales of The Walking Dead’, which premieres on AMC+ on September 22.



The first chapter is titled Eve / Joe and follow the steps of a lone survivor who leaves his bunker in search of a woman from his past. Along the way, he will meet someone who turns out to be the polar opposite of him and whom he must team up with to find his lost loved ones.

In the second, which is titled Blair/Gina we will meet youna disgruntled receptionist and her overbearing boss, who get caught up as the city of Atlanta collapses under the Apocalypse. Secondly, the third -which they have titled Dee-shows us how una A mother and her daughter escape the violence and take refuge in an old steamboat.

Amy/Dr Everettthe fourth chapteradopts the documentary tone and follows the trail of a naturalist studying walkers who meets a settler. A strained relationship develops between them as the settler tries to argue for the people to reclaim part of the territory.

In Davidthe fifth episodewe will see how youn A strange young man suddenly wakes up in a dangerous foreign city with no memory of how he got there. It will be then that he begins to piece together the fragments of his broken mind to find out why the townspeople accuse him of murder.

The last chapter is the lady and in it we will see una couple traumatized by the apocalypse who lives haunted by a haunted house. Terrifying memories along with unexplained phenomena in the house will affect the emotional well-being of the couple and their relationship.



[Todas las series que acaban en 2022: De ‘The Walking Dead’ a ‘Peaky Binders’]

The behind-the-scenes team

Still from ‘Tales of the Walking Dead’.

AMC

Tales of the Walking Dead it is a prota fictiongonized by Anthony Edwards (Who is Anna?), Parker Posey (Lost in Space), Samantha Morton (The Walking Dead), Olivia Munn (The Newsroom), Terry Crews (Brooklyn Nine-Nine), Jillian Bell (Godmothers), Poppy Liu (Hacks), Jessie T Usher (Independence Day: Counterattack), Daniella Pineda (Jurassic World: Dominion) Y Danny Ramirez (Top Gun: Maverick), among others.

Also, Channing Powell (White glove thief) is the showrunner and the executive production is in charge of Michael Satrazemis (The Walking Dead).

The script of the different episodes is in charge of Maya Goldsmith, Ben Sokolowski, Kari Drake, Channing Powell, Ahmadu Garba and Lindsey Villarreal; while management is the responsibility of Ron Underwood, Michael E. Satrazemis, Haifaa Al-Mansour and Deborah Kammeier.

Follow the topics that interest you