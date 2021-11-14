AMC starts accepting Bitcoin, Ethereum and 2 other crypto

AMC CEO Thursday Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC), Adam Aron, announced on Twitter that the cinema chain will now accept payments in Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) and two other cryptocurrencies.

What happened

Aron said that AMC will soon introduce payments in Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE); in addition to BTC and ETH, AMC also accepts Bitcoin Cash and Litecoin.

Big newsflash! As promised, many new ways NOW to pay online at AMC. We proudly now accept: drumroll, please… Bitcoin, Ethereum, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin. Also Apple Pay, Google Pay, PayPal. Incredibly, they already account for 14% of our total online transactions! Dogecoin next. pic.twitter.com/a7pqYBm7HB – Adam Aron (@CEOAdam) November 12, 2021

The cinema chain also accepts payments via Apple Pay’s Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL), Google Pay’s Google – subsidiary of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) – is the payment solution of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PYPL), which account for 14% of AMC’s total transactions, according to Aron.

Because it is important

Aron had conducted targeted polls of his Twitter followers, asking them if the company should accept meme coins like Dogecoin and Shiba Inu.

The CEO said Tuesday that the cinema chain is considering how to accept payments in SHIB, saying there has been a “wave of inbound messages to our company.”

Furthermore, it emerged that the cinema chain is considering the possibility of creating its own cryptocurrency.

In the third quarter of 2021, AMC achieved revenues of $ 755.6 million, beating a consensus estimate of $ 708.3 million; in the period considered, the turnout increased to 40 million spectators, an increase compared to the 6.5 million recorded in the same period last year.

Price movement

AMC shares closed the regular session up 3.06% to $ 39.46 on Thursday and gained 0.33% in the after-hours session; at the time of publication, BTC was up 1.09% daily to $ 65,261.09 and ETH was up 4.58% to $ 4,807.31.