AMC: the cinema accepts payments in 4 crypto

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc will accept payments in cryptocurrencies, specifically in Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum and Bitcoin Cash for the purchase of tickets for its cinemas, starting from next month.

The CEO Adam Aron expects to integrate the meme-coins voted by his fans soon as well: Dogecoin and Shiba Inu.

AMC, cinema tickets in BTC, LTC, ETH and BCH

It was mid-September when CEO Adam Aron would shared AMC’s intention publicly, using the crypto-lovers’ social network, Twitter. In fact, in the tweet, in addition to the crypto specifications that he confirmed he wanted to accept, he also set the starting time: “By the end of 2021”.

Perhaps to align with the initiatives of other global giants in other sectors such as PayPal, or out of pure strategy, since that announcement, even the stock of AMC seems to have fluctuated just below its ATH – All Time High of $ 60 in mid-June.

What is certain is that if the investors did not respond in an “effervescent” way through the share price, the crypto-community that already at that moment would have invaded the tweet with “likes” and “comments” to support this announcement. by Aron.

The involvement of Dogecoin (DOGE)

The involvement of the crypto-community on the AMC announcement would have fascinated its CEO to the point that a week later, Aron himself would have launched a survey to verify whether the most proposed crypto should have been integrated or not among the cryptocurrencies accepted by his cinema.

And so, Elon Musk’s favorite crypto-meme, Dogecoin (DOGE) takes center stage even when it comes to films and cinema.

The survey “Do you think AMC should explore Dogecoin acceptance?” it was closed with a 68.1% affirmative answer. A result that has opened the doors to the study of the crypto-meme par excellence, with the last one tweet of Aron in early October which acted as follows:

“Huge news for dogecoin fans! As we work to accept cryptocurrency payments online, you can now purchase AMC Theaters digital gift cards (up to $ 200 per day) with dogecoin and other cryptocurrencies using a Bitpay wallet. Accepted on our website, mobile app and in theaters. “

American cinema also rates Shiba Inu (SHIB)

At the end of last month, AMC’s Aron again involves the Twitter crypto-community with a new survey. This time the protagonist was the ‘Dogecoin Killer’: Shiba Inu (SHIB).

Here is the tweet:

TWITTER POLL # 2: As you know, you can now purchase AMC gift cards using cryptocurrency, and our IT group is writing code so that soon we can accept online payments in Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and Dogecoin among others. Should we strive to take Shiba Inu too? – Adam Aron (@CEOAdam) October 29, 2021

Overwhelming result with the81.4% who would have said “Yes”. At the moment, Aron has not yet shared any news on SHIB, but from this latest tweet it has been confirmed that the code to accept online payments for the other cryptocurrencies already planned, instead of the current gift cards with BitPay, is in progress.