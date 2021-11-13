AMC, the cinema is paid for via Bitcoin or other cryptocurrencies: Dogecoin is coming

Following the announcement of the Bitcoin dividend for Miami residents (yes, it is Bitcoin itself, even if the MiamiCoin yield is exploited, a somewhat “intricate” but interesting question), let’s go back to deepen on these pages the world of cryptocurrencies. The reason is to be found in a not insignificant decision by AMC.

More precisely, according to what was reported by Gizmodo and The Verge, AMC Theaters, a well-known American cinema chain, now allows people to buy tickets online through Bitcoin, Ethereum, Bitcoin Cash and Litecoin. This was announced by the CEO of AMC Adam Aron through a special tweet.

By the way, in the short “reveal” is also done a clear reference to Dogecoin, which represent the next cryptocurrency that Aron and associates intend to “support” from the point of view of payments for admission to the cinema. In short, there will probably not be a few who will “rejoice” for this latest news: we remind you that Elon Musk has also supported the Dogecoin on several occasions.

Not surprisingly, the final reference to the latter cryptocurrency seems to be the one that triggered the memes coming from the community the most. In any case, it is good to note that refers to online payments for the moment, but certainly the choice of AMC is interesting for the crypto world.