AMC Theaters’ adoption of Dogecoin follows the viral appeal of the community

Following an overwhelmingly positive response to a Twitter poll on Sept. 21, AMC Theater CEO Adam Aron announced Wednesday that the US cinema chain would officially Dogecoin payments accepted for digital gift cards via BitPay Wallet.

The Dogecoin community – notoriously active in adoption initiatives – tweeted en masse to support acceptance of the asset as one of the chain’s payment options. Following their success, users can now purchase up to $ 200 worth of digital gift cards per day. These cards can then be used by viewers in cinemas across the United States.

Aron was pleasantly surprised by the massive attention, reporting over 6 million views and 140,000 votes on his post, including distinguished Doge fanatics such as Elon Musk and Mark Cuban. He also claimed that the viral tweet was his “Most retweeted, most replied and most liked tweet ever“:

“I sincerely want to hear your opinion, through this Twitter survey. By the end of 2021, AMC will be accepting Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and Bitcoin Cash for online payments. I have heard from many on my Twitter feed that we should also accept Dogecoin. Do you think AMC should consider adopting Dogecoin? “

I sincerely want to hear your opinion, via this Twitter Poll. By year-end 2021, AMC will take Bitcoin, Etherum, Litecoin and Bitcoin Cash for online payments. I hear from many on my Twitter feed we should accept Dogecoin too. Do you think AMC should explore accepting Dogecoin? – Adam Aron (@CEOAdam) September 21, 2021

Related: It’s impossible to destroy crypto, says Elon Musk

AMC Entertainment has already expressed its intention to accept four cryptocurrencies by the end of 2021: Bitcoin (BTC), Ether (ETH), Litecoin (LTC) and Bitcoin Cash (BCH). According to data as of October 2020, the chain has 620 theaters across the United States and another 358 theaters in Europe.

Offered to consumers as optional alternatives to traditional fiat currencies, cryptocurrencies are emerging in the mainstream community, with waves of merchants working on their technology infrastructure to accommodate this demand.

In March 2021, Cointelegraph reported that Thailand’s largest cinema chain, Major Cineplex Group, was working on a nationwide crypto project, allowing viewers to purchase tickets and passes via digital assets.