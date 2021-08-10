AMC will accept Bitcoin as a payment method

By the end of this year the cinema chain AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE: AMC) will begin accepting the world’s leading cryptocurrency, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), as a payment method for cinema tickets and concessions (i.e. food and drink).

What happened

“By the end of the year we will have the computer system in place to be able to accept Bitcoin as a payment method for tickets and snacks when purchased online at our US theaters,” AMC Entertainment CEO said Monday. Adam Aron during the second quarter earnings call.

Aron added that AMC Entertainment is in the preliminary phase of evaluating other possible methods by which the company could participate in the new “burgeoning universe of cryptocurrencies”.

AMC Entertainment posted a lower-than-expected loss in the second quarter and revenue beat analysts’ estimates.

Because it is important

AMC Entertainment’s year-to-date yield stands at an extraordinary 1,442.5%; in June, his evaluation surpassed the other “stonk” GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) due to growing interest from retail investors. Stonks are popular titles at the WallStreetBets group on Reddit.

Loading... Advertisements

AMC’s decision on the use of Bitcoin comes at a time when cryptocurrencies are gaining more and more importance in mainstream circles as an investment alternative and in everyday activities; The new initiative also highlights the company’s efforts to better connect with its new lenders, i.e. retail investors, who are very excited about cryptocurrency.

In May Aron said he started following ‘Apes’ on Twitter to get a “first-hand sense” of what retail investors are saying about AMC; ‘Ape’ is a nickname for a retail investor who is part of WallStreetBets.

Price movement

Shares of AMC Entertainment closed Monday’s regular session up 3.4% to $ 33.80 and after-market gains a further 5.3% to $ 35.60.

At the time of publication, Bitcoin was up 6.1% daily to $ 46,081.35.

Photo courtesy of Tojosan via Flickr