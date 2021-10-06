AMC will accept Dogecoin for the purchase of digital gift cards

On Tuesday the CEO of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC) Adam Aron stated that the cinema chain will accept payments in Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) for the sale of digital gift cards.

What happened

Aron announced on Twitter that digital gift cards, worth up to $ 200 per day, will be available for purchase in DOGE and other cryptocurrencies using a BitPay wallet.

Gift cards will be accepted on the website, mobile app and in AMC theaters, according to Aron.

Huge news Dogecoin fans! As we work to accept online crypto payments, now you can buy @AMCTheatres digital gift cards (up to $ 200 per day) with Dogecoin and other cryptocurrency using a BitPay Wallet. Accepted on our web site, mobile app, and in theaters. https://t.co/hPubbeq4YG pic.twitter.com/dra7e23tc8 – Adam Aron (@CEOAdam) October 5, 2021

The youtuber Matt Wallace he highlighted the novelty in a tweet, writing: “When we work together and stay strong, everything is possible”.

AMC NOW ACCEPTS DOGECOIN FOR GIFT CARDS !!! Right now there is only one major company in the world that accepts crypto and it is #Dogecoin. Think about that! When we work together and stay strong anything is possible. TO THE MOOOOOOOOOOOON! – Matt Wallace (@ MattWallace888) October 6, 2021

“AMC NOW ACCEPTS DOGECOIN FOR GIFT CARDS !!! Right now there is only one big company in the world that accepts cryptocurrencies and that’s #Dogecoin.

Aron’s announcement was also praised by other members of the cryptocurrency community on Twitter.

In the last 24 hours DOGE has had a rise of 2.3% to 0.25 dollars; in the last seven days the Shiba Inu themed coin has gained 26.89%.

DOGE’s year-to-date yield is 4,425.05%.

Because it is important

AMC recently announced that by the end of this year it will accept some well-known cryptocurrencies for purchasing tickets online and paying for tickets. concessions (i.e. food and drink).

At the time of the announcement Dogecoin had not been included in the list of accepted cryptocurrencies, but Aron later conducted a survey on his Twitter page asking his followers if AMC should consider accepting payments in DOGE.

The result of the survey was clearly in favor of the acceptance of DOGE; Additionally, Aron pointed out that the poll was by far his most read tweet ever.

The CEO of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) Elon Musk was among those who liked Aron’s tweet.

Price movement

AMC shares closed the regular session up nearly 0.8% to $ 37.06 on Tuesday; in the after-hours session, shares fell by 0.16%.

Photo courtesy of JAH2k via Wikimedia