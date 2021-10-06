News

AMC will accept Dogecoin for the purchase of digital gift cards

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

On Tuesday the CEO of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC) Adam Aron stated that the cinema chain will accept payments in Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) for the sale of digital gift cards.

What happened

Aron announced on Twitter that digital gift cards, worth up to $ 200 per day, will be available for purchase in DOGE and other cryptocurrencies using a BitPay wallet.

Gift cards will be accepted on the website, mobile app and in AMC theaters, according to Aron.

The youtuber Matt Wallace he highlighted the novelty in a tweet, writing: “When we work together and stay strong, everything is possible”.

“AMC NOW ACCEPTS DOGECOIN FOR GIFT CARDS !!! Right now there is only one big company in the world that accepts cryptocurrencies and that’s #Dogecoin.

Aron’s announcement was also praised by other members of the cryptocurrency community on Twitter.

In the last 24 hours DOGE has had a rise of 2.3% to 0.25 dollars; in the last seven days the Shiba Inu themed coin has gained 26.89%.

DOGE’s year-to-date yield is 4,425.05%.

Because it is important

AMC recently announced that by the end of this year it will accept some well-known cryptocurrencies for purchasing tickets online and paying for tickets. concessions (i.e. food and drink).

At the time of the announcement Dogecoin had not been included in the list of accepted cryptocurrencies, but Aron later conducted a survey on his Twitter page asking his followers if AMC should consider accepting payments in DOGE.

The result of the survey was clearly in favor of the acceptance of DOGE; Additionally, Aron pointed out that the poll was by far his most read tweet ever.

The CEO of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) Elon Musk was among those who liked Aron’s tweet.

Price movement

AMC shares closed the regular session up nearly 0.8% to $ 37.06 on Tuesday; in the after-hours session, shares fell by 0.16%.

Photo courtesy of JAH2k via Wikimedia

Loading...
Advertisements
Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

1.6K
News

Bitcoin: Miami will allow the payment of taxes in crypto
1.0K
News

Shiba Inu and all Dogecoin-inspired cryptocurrencies
925
News

Ariana Grande announced the deluxe version of “Positions” with five more songs
813
News

The Terminal, a film inspired by a true story with Tom Hanks
809
News

how many movies are there about Cinderella?
808
News

Bitcoin, watch out for the new $ 58,000 phishing email
807
News

Bloodshot, the futuristic action movie starring Vin Diesel has arrived on Netflix
785
News

with Cruella beat the Netflix competition
News

Don’t look for a Netflix clip: DiCaprio, Lawrence, Streep, Hill
729
News

Ethereum undergoes an involuntary bifurcation of the chain
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top