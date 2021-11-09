AMD announces CPUs with Italian names: Bergamo has 128 cores

Some might find it a little odd, but AMD just announced some type of CPU they have names of Italian cities. On the other hand, the most attentive among you already know, for example, the AMD Naples processor and of course the Milan generation. Now there is also Bergamo.

Press release: Today, at the AMD Accelerated Data Center Premiere event, AMD highlighted its growing momentum in the data center industry and its lineup of high-performance products with the announcement of the world’s fastest HPC and AI accelerator, the AMD Instinct MI200 Series Accelerator. In addition, the company previewed the new third generation AMD EPYC processors with AMD 3D V-Cache, featuring AMD’s innovative 3D packaging.

During the event, AMD shared more details on the roadmap based on the“Zen 4” architecture for the data center segment, including next generation AMD EPYC processors.

Right away the news presented.

Momentum Data Center

AMD announced that Meta, formerly Facebook, joins the list of large hyperscale cloud companies using EPYC CPUs. AMD and Meta have collaborated to build an open, cloud-scale single-socket server designed to deliver performance and energy efficiency with third-generation EPYC processors.

AMD and SAP are expanding their partnership, focused on experimenting with EPYC-powered infrastructures as part of the RISE with SAP offering, based on SAP S / 4HANA Cloud.

Introducing the world’s fastest HPC and AI accelerator

The AMD Instinct MI200 Series Accelerator is based on theAMD CDNA architecture 2 and features innovative packaging technology that makes it the industry’s first multi-die graphics accelerator.

AMD Instinct MI200 accelerators and 3rd generation EPYC CPUs are powering the Oak Ridge National Laboratory Frontier supercomputer, which will be operational next year.

Advanced Packaging for High Performance Data Centers

AMD announced the implementation of its innovative 3D chiplet packaging technology also for the data center segment through the new third generation AMD EPYC processors with AMD 3D V-Cache.

3rd Gen AMD EPYC processors with AMD 3D V-Cache will be the fastest server processors for technical computing workloads, with an increase of over 50% Compared to EPYC 7003 series processor.

The processors will be available in Q1 2022, with solutions from partners such as Cisco, Dell Technologies, Lenovo, HPE and SuperMicro.

AMD “Zen 4” roadmap for the Data Center segment

The 4th Generation AMD EPYC flagship processor, codenamed “Genoa”, will be the world’s best performing processor for general purpose computing. It will have up to 96 high-performance “Zen 4” cores and will support the next generation of memory and I / O technologies.

The production and introduction on the market of “Genoa” are scheduled for 2022.

AMD also announced the “Zen 4c” core, custom designed for cloud native applications. These cores are software compatible with “Zen 4” and optimized to allow configurations with a higher core count for cloud-native workloads that benefit from maximum thread density.

The new “Bergamo” processor will be equipped with 128 cores High performance “Zen 4c”, has all the same software and security features and is compatible with “Genoa”. The distribution of “Bergamo” is scheduled for the first half of 2023.