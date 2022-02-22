AMD details the design of its 3D V-Cache technology at the ISSCC

amd expanded your cache layout information 3D V Cachewhich for now will only debut with a AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D. To begin with, the cache memory chip occupies a size of 41mm²is made up of a memory SRAM, and is manufactured by TSMC at a 7nm manufacturing process. AMD refers to it as an “extended L3 die”, in essence a 64MB extension of the L3 cache.

To help dissipate heat, the company added two structural supports They work as a passive cooling system. In order to fit everything into the same package as previous generation CPUs, AMD has had to put the die CCD and the L3 cache on a diet to make them thinner, in addition to which the structural supports themselves are also there to protect these now weaker parts.

The cache chip connects directly to the L3 cache via a TSV (Through Silicon Via) interface. In order for all CPU cores to be able to communicate with 3D V-Cache, AMD has implemented a shared ring bus design at the L3 level. The entire L3 cache is said to be available to each of the cores, which should help improve performance.

The 3D V-Cache is made up of multiple 8 MB “slices” that have a 1,024-pin interface to a single CPU core, for a total of 8,192 connections in total between the CCX and ·D V-Cache. This allows a higher bandwidth than 2 terabytes per second, per slice, in full duplex mode. This should allow full L3 speeds for 3D V-Cacheeven though it is not an integrated part of the CCX.

AMD is also said to have improved its CCX design for the Ryzen 7 5800X3D in several ways. to try to reduce energy consumption, while also improving clock speeds. Of course, now the only thing we don’t know is when will this CPU arrive to show what this technology translates into at the performance level.