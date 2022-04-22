AMD doesn’t want to use Intel’s foundries, but would be forced to

It is not the first time that drums have been heard in the distance proclaiming that Intel could manufacture the future chips of the main players in the industryand that is that the current panorama places us at TSMC as the best foundry currently available for brands, although there is a main problem, and that is that it cannot supply all its clients at the same time, and a clear example of this is that Apple and Intel will have priority access to 2nm and 3nmwhile in more current processes these marks are added MediaTek, Nvidia or AMD itself triple, if we add that the supply of Sony and Microsoft chips for their consoles depends on it.

It seems that everything indicates that in the near future TSMC’s main rival will be Intel itself, which has a perfect strategy: for now it uses the cutting-edge silicon of the competition for its own use while its foundries catch up, and while they do so, they manufacture their own products as well as begin to operate as a third-party foundry to produce chips for other companies to generate income, and according to the latest rumours, that Intel itself has entered TSMC with force as one of its main clients would force AMD to turn to Intel for the manufacture of some of its future products.

Without going any further, recently it was also rumored that Nvidia could turn to Intel as a future partner for chip production. In essence, the best chips (TSMC) would go to their most profitable products, the high-end ones, while Nvidia could produce more affordable products, such as mid/low-end graphics for both the gaming and professional markets with wafers. of Intel, which is the very idea that Intel has established with the TSMC wafers, not to mention that Nvidia would already have a fixed place as a client when Intel is able to compete with TSMC in the most advanced manufacturing processes on the market, which it is a long-term competitive advantage.

via: PCG