AMD, double entry for Zen 4: 96 cores for EPYC Genoa and 128 cores for EPYC Bergamo

Not just EPYCs with 3D V-Cache, major updates on AMD’s server processor roadmap were released during the AMD Accelerated Data Center Premiere event. First of all Genoa, code name of the future Zen 4 CPUs. AMD stated that Genoa “will be the world’s best performing processor for general computing” thanks to a maximum of 96 “Zen 4” cores made with a 5-nanometer manufacturing process.

In addition to support for DDR5 memory and PCI Express 5.0, Genoa will offer full compatibility a CXL, opening up further possibilities for memory expansion in datacenters. The production and launch of “Genoa” are generically planned for 2022, but given the arrival of the EPYCs with 3D V-Cache in Q1, we expect Genoa to make a debut in the second half of the same year.

Another project that AMD has shed some light on is Bergamo. The company describes this CPU – always made a 5 nanometers – as a “high-core, tailor-made solution for cloud native applications”. We talk about 128 core “Zen 4c” and in general AMD ensures that the programs compatible with Genoa will work without problems even on Bergamo. The debut of this CPU family is scheduled for the first half of 2023.