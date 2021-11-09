Tech

AMD, double entry for Zen 4: 96 cores for EPYC Genoa and 128 cores for EPYC Bergamo

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee7 hours ago
0 33 1 minute read

Not just EPYCs with 3D V-Cache, major updates on AMD’s server processor roadmap were released during the AMD Accelerated Data Center Premiere event. First of all Genoa, code name of the future Zen 4 CPUs. AMD stated that Genoa “will be the world’s best performing processor for general computing” thanks to a maximum of 96 “Zen 4” cores made with a 5-nanometer manufacturing process.

In addition to support for DDR5 memory and PCI Express 5.0, Genoa will offer full compatibility a CXL, opening up further possibilities for memory expansion in datacenters. The production and launch of “Genoa” are generically planned for 2022, but given the arrival of the EPYCs with 3D V-Cache in Q1, we expect Genoa to make a debut in the second half of the same year.

Another project that AMD has shed some light on is Bergamo. The company describes this CPU – always made a 5 nanometers – as a “high-core, tailor-made solution for cloud native applications”. We talk about 128 core “Zen 4c” and in general AMD ensures that the programs compatible with Genoa will work without problems even on Bergamo. The debut of this CPU family is scheduled for the first half of 2023.

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee7 hours ago
0 33 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Here is the code to get a competitive Charizard on Pokémon Sword and Shield

1 week ago

closed beta found on PS5, that’s how much it weighs – Nerd4.life

5 days ago

Alfa Romeo, in the future also electric sports cars with the Quadrifoglio brand

4 days ago

new trick to duplicate the gold discovered, the previous method has been blocked – Nerd4.life

6 days ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button