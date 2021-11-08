AMD EPYC with 3D V-Cache, up to 804MB of memory to increase performance by 50%

After re-entering the world of server CPUs in 2017, AMD has begun to gnaw market share at Intel year after year, until it reached double digits. Today, depending on how the sector is analyzed, there is talk of a share between 10 and 20%.

While waiting for the EPYC processors based on Zen 4 architecture, codenamed Genoa, AMD has decided to rely on technology 3D V-Cache to give further impetus to its race and respond to Intel’s future Xeon “Sapphire Rapids”, expected in Q2 2022.

We first heard about 3D V-Cache at Computex in Taipei regarding its integration into the Ryzen CPU family and further details surfaced at the Hot Chips 33 conference: basically it’s about adding a SRAM on top of each compute chiplet ( CCD), enormously expanding the L3 cache available to cores. The added cache joins the one already present in the CCDs to allow the CPU not to constantly go to DRAM for data. The result? Faster speed, because the cores can do many more tasks quickly, having the data within “computational reach”.

The new EPYCs with 3D V-Cache (codenamed Milan-X) do not change in terms of architecture, which remains that of the Milan chips (Zen 3). The maximum number of cores also remains the same, 64. AMD claims it has tripled the L3 cache available to processors, bringing it up to 768 MB. To the 32 MB integrated in each CCD are added the stacked 64 MB of 3D V-Cache, thus reaching 96 MB per CCD.

Since the flagship EPYC CPUs integrate 8 CCDs (with 8 cores), the 96 MB in total becomes the 768 MB quoted by AMD. To these are added the L2 cache and the L1 cache, for a maximum of 804 MB per socket. The further positive is that these CPUs remain compatible with current SP3 socket platforms (a BIOS update and no software changes will be enough).

The result of this technological improvement is an average performance increase – compared to today’s EPYCs – of 50% across different workloads which relate to areas such as structural analysis, fluid dynamics calculations, EDA (Electronic Design Automation) and more. As you can see from the slide, the performance improvement compared to the current EPYC CPUs is definitely palpable in the scenario indicated:

AMD is not yet ready to share model names and precise technical specifications, we will know more as we get closer to the actual debut expected in the first quarter 2022.