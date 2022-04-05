AMD explains why Intel has switched to a hybrid design with Alder Lake-S

Robert Hallock, head of technical marketing at AMD, has given an interview to KitGuru, and in it he has touched on a lot of topics where he has talked about some very interesting things, including Intel’s adoption of a hybrid design with its Alder processors. Lake-S.

In that interview, Hallock has tried to explain why Intel has created its new generation of CPUs with this hybrid design, and has said that the first reason was the issue of production costs, followed by energy efficiency and package space. , or the area thereof.

Those were also the reasons why AMD jumped to a modular design. After releasing the Skylake architecture, Intel had been suffering from high power consumption and high production costs, which indirectly contributed to the 2019 chip shortage. The company had been using the same architecture from 2016 to 2020, improving performance. performance just with the increased frequencies and the addition of more cores, which meant Comet Lake-S ended up nearly doubling the package area.

As AMD began to compete on another level with Intel thanks to Zen, Zen+, Zen 2, and Zen 3, Intel could no longer just raise prices to absorb rising production costs, and had no choice but to search for a new design that more competitive, especially in production costs. This hybrid design reduced the package area and production costs while maintaining high multi-thread performance. With Meteor Lake, Intel will transition to a fully modular design, something AMD started doing with Zen. AMD may also jump to a hybrid design at some point, with high-performance, high-efficiency cores. Rumors point to Zen 5 for it.