AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution technology in over 70 games six months after debut

“It is the fastest adopted gaming technology in AMD history“With this sentence, Alexander Blake-Davies takes stock of the first six months of availability (June 22 – December 22) of the FidelityFX Super Resolution technology, better known as FSR. Born as an alternative solution to NVIDIA’s proprietary DLSS, FSR does not contemplate the training of an AI and the presence of dedicated hardware in the GPUs, but it works through shaders.

The open-source spatial upscaling solution, which can also run on NVIDIA GPUs, is now aiming for exceed 70 games. Supported by over 80 developers and publishers, AMD FSR it is now part of 47 games and another 24 titles are in the pipeline that will integrate it. At launch, there were 7 games and ecosystem support stopped at 40 between publishers and developers.

AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution allows you to keep high graphic quality (in at least two of the four available modes), almost indistinguishable from native rendering, in the face of a significant performance improvement, especially at high resolutions or with heavy effects such as ray tracing: in this way it is possible to reach fps otherwise out of range of the GPU and make the most of modern high refresh rate monitors.

As we have seen in several articles, AMD FSR technology in Performance mode allows for an average performance improvement of 2.5 times in 4K compared to native rendering with Radeon RX 6000 GPUs.

AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution, in addition to the support of the individual companies in the sector, is also implemented by the main game engines such as Unity and Unreal Engine 4 (plug-in for UE4 v4.27.1 or later), which makes it much easier to expand. Games like DEATHLOOP, Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition, F1 2021, Far Cry 6, and Resident Evil Village support technology and coming soon we will also see her in Hitman 3, No Man’s Sky, The Elder Scrolls Online, Forspoken and God of War just to name a few.

