AMD FSR 2.0 will debut on May 12 in Deathloop to improve its performance

Give ads in amdthe major hardware brand run by Lisa Su that a few minutes ago announced three new current-generation graphics models, following that announcement with AMD FSR 2.0 debut datethe next generation of its texture upscaling and smoothing technology that it wants to compete with NVIDIA DLSS 2.0.

The first game to have this technology to no one’s surprise (since it had been used by AMD to make technical demonstrations of it) is deathloopthe latest work from Arkane and Bethesda that will have the honor of being the first to use AMD FSR 2.0 from next May 12 thanks to an update.

Also there is other games they plan to add their support for this system over the next few weeks or months including titles like asterigos, Delysium, EVEOnline, Farm Simulator 22, forspoken, grounded, Microsoft Flight Simulator, NiShuiHan, Perfect World Remake, Swordsman Remake Y Unknown 9: Awakening.

AMD FSR 2.0 will be on XSX/S but… And on PS5

AMD FSR 2.0 It is a smoothing and rescaling system that does not use Machine Learning (as NVIDIA DLSS does) so it does not need dedicated hardware for its use, being compatible with a large number of graphics not only from AMD, but also from NVIDIA and Intel.

The big question at the compatibility level is found on consoles or, rather, on PS5, since AMD at the moment has only announced that FSR 2.0 will arrive on Xbox Series X/S. on paper, the Sony console should also be compatible with this technology that they can use graphics from generations prior to the one that incorporates the latest PlayStation although, at least for now, there is no official statement about it. Of course, it must be taken into account that something similar happened with FSR 1.0, which was first announced for the current generation Xbox console and was later incorporated into PS5 with the game arcadegeddon.