AMD has announced the conference for the CES 2022, promising new announcements for gaming – Nerd4.life

AMD officially announced the virtual press conference for CES 2022 which, visible in streaming directly on the AMD.com portal, will see the company announce new products between processors and GPUs with an eye on gaming, entertainment and smart working.

Unfortunately the only detail that has been revealed is the date, January 4th at 4pm, but we can expect the presentation of the new ones Ryzen 6000 CPU for laptops with Zen3 + architecture and new RDNA 2 GPUs again for the laptop segment, which has always been central in the case of the CES held in Las Vegas every January. It is no coincidence that for this edition, which will open its doors on January 5th and close on the 8th, there is also talk of the possible presentation of GeForce RTX 3000 Ti Laptop.

Ryzen processors have allowed AMD to significantly increase its share in the laptop segment

We know for sure, however, that Intel will introduce hybrid processors Intel Alder Lake-H, bringing its new architecture to the portable segment that promises high scalability and a net improvement in temperatures, a weak point of Intel’s 11th generation mobile processors. It is also possible that the new video cards will appear during the Intel conference Intel Arc Alchemist which in addition to supporting ray tracing, will exploit a technology similar to NVIDIA’s DLSS and could be very interesting.

