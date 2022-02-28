AMD, Intel and Nvidia would have suspended the shipment of chips to Russia

According to the latest rumours, the local media outlet RBC has reported that Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), Intel Corporation and Nvidia Corporationthey would have suspended the sale of chips to the Russian Federation in the wake of the current crisis with Ukraine and the European Union.

The report indicates that the information was offered by two local industry sources, stating that representatives of AMD and Intel have verbally informed the Russian manufacturers that your products will temporarily not be shipped to Russia before the immediate suspension of shipments. Additionally, it is indicated that the Intel office in China has also contacted companies in the country to inform them not to ship to Russia.

The RBC also quotes a representative from the Association of Russian Electronics Developers and Manufacturers (ARPE) to confirm its report that Intel and AMD have suspended their shipments to Russia. An Intel spokesman, contacted by the Russian media, limited himself to responding that his company was complying with all sanctions imposed by the Department of Commerce (from USA). Representatives for AMD and the Russian Ministry of Commerce did not respond to requests for comment from RBC.

With this data on the table, other manufacturers, specifically the world’s leading graphics chip maker, are expected to Nvidiahas also suspended the shipment of products, like other large companies in the sector.

The effect of the sanctions on the Russian consumer electronics market is unclear. In the latest update to the United States Entity List, the Department of Commerce restricts sales of US-origin products or products with US-origin technology to the Russian government and state-affiliated entitiesalong with others like the Russian Army.

Regarding the effects on the consumer electronics sector, section 740.19 of subchapter C of chapter VII of subtitle B deals with exempt items that can be exported or re-exported to sanctioned countries. The current version of this standard only applies to Cubabut an amendment expand its scope to include Russia as well.

Furthermore, as the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) also uses equipment of American origin to manufacture semiconductors, it seems that TSMC could also stop supplying Russia. Basically we are facing the same movement that we saw a long time ago with China and Chinese companies as its main protagonists.

“TSMC has warned Russian processor developers about the very likely termination of cooperation with them. This means that they will no longer be able to produce their products in the factories of this Taiwanese company,” the sources said.

Only a small percentage (single digits) of TSMC’s sales are made to Russian companies and entities, so it will not affect its income, basically because that space will be gladly occupied by any of its clients.

via: Wccftech