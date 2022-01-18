AMD is in the rearview mirror and will never return to the front: the words of the CEO of Intel

Pat Gelsinger has decided to take stock of his “almost year” as CEO of Intel. Officially taking office on February 15, 2021, the top executive has posted a video on LinkedIn in which he appears with a nice Christmas sweater and in points exposes some reflections on the last twelve months and on the future.

If there is anything we have learned about Gelsinger in the last year it is that, while being far-sighted and careful in his statements, there is not too much trouble naming the competition, throwing jabs or admitting mistakes. He has repeatedly stated that Intel in the past years has slipped a series of missteps, thus giving AMD a way to return more than competitive.

In parallel, in the last period Gelsinger has embraced the mantra “Intel is back“, convinced that from Alder Lake onwards, thanks to the innovations planned for the next few years, AMD will return to chase and not to dictate the pace.” We will have many AMD Zen moments “said Gelsinger recalling the architecture that marked the return to competitiveness in the field of high-performance CPUs from the company led by Lisa Su.

In the past the CEO had already stated that if “Intel is back”, AMD “is over”: “AMD has done a good job over the past couple of years. We don’t deny the good work they have done, but with Alder Lake and Sapphire. Rapids is over. […] Intel is back. These are the best products in their category “.

But as if he were to encourage employees and himself not to relax after the excellent signs of recovery launched with the Alder Lake CPUs, here is the video published on LinkedIn comes yet another jab to the rival. “Alder Lake. Suddenly … Boom! We’re back in the game. AMD is in the rear view mirror of the client market and they will never again be in the front, in the windshield. We lead the market “.

The 12th generation Alder Lake cores are undoubtedly competitive with respect to the current offer of AMD, not only in terms of performance but also in terms of prices and this must be recognized, but on the undisputed leadership and on the fact that AMD will never return to the front we would be more cautious.

At the end of the year the battle between the two companies will be renewed with the successor of Alder Lake, Raptor Lake, while the Ryzen 7000 CPUs based on Zen 4 architecture will arrive at AMD. It will be an important moment to understand the evolution of the relationships of strength in the sector, it being understood that it would be an understatement to limit the battle to the client sector only when the server world is what makes the most gluttony and there AMD is traveling with the wind in the sails, while Sapphire Rapids is still hiding.

It may seem to some that Gelsinger is simply a braggart, and it is legitimate to think so, but as we see it we are not facing the Steve Ballmer on duty, but a personality who – in full American style – tries to push his company to always do better. Of course, this means take a risk: anger the competition, but Gelsinger will surely have taken it into account. To improve, you need stimuli, so lighting a little fire will only keep everyone on the alert, as at Intel perhaps they have not been for too long in the last decade.