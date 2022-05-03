Technology

AMD Radeon 7000 GPUs would not support AV1 encoding

According to the latest known details about the future generation of GPUs AMD Radeon 7000 (RDNA3), these graphics cards will still not support AV1 encodingwhich curiously is the most popular compression format today and is gaining more acceptance by save bandwidth usage maintaining quality. This information comes from the company’s own video engine, the AMD VCN 4.0 (Video Codec Next), listed in a company patch for the Linux operating system.

AMD RDNA3 on AMD Radeon 7000 GPUs

AMD’s current-generation GPUs, based on the RDNA2 architecture, use the company’s VCN 3.0, VCN 3.1, and VCN 3.1.2 video decoding blocks. Instead, next-gen RDNA3 graphics chips (at least the Navi 31 SoC) will feature the new-gen VCN 4.0 engine, according to this new Linux patch released by AMD.

The VCN 3.x engine fully supports H.264/MPEG4 AVC, H.265, VP9, ​​AV1, and JPEG decoding, as well as H.264 and H.265 encoding, so VCN 4.0 will add formats such as 4K HEVC and MPEG4 AVC, but it is expected that AV1 encoding is the great absentee in terms of support. On the other hand, the VCN 4.0 engine includes 12,300 new lines of codebut most of them are log header files (more than 9,000), as revealed by Phoronix.

