AMD Ryzen 5000 on X370 motherboard, ASRock makes the first move: BIOS online

A few days ago AMD has rekindled the hope of all motherboard owners X370 and B350 who would like to install one Ryzen 5000 CPU. In fact, a manager explained that allowing you to install the latest CPUs compatible with the AM4 socket even on older motherboards is something that is often talked about in the ranks of AMD.

Well, it seems that AMD has found a way, if not her at least one of her partners, ASRock. In the past few hours, the Taiwanese company has released a BIOS for the ASRock X370 Pro4 motherboard adds support for Ryzen 5000 CPUs, codenamed Vermeer. A novelty that comes in a very simple way, at least in this case, because ASRock has support for Bristol Ridge APUs removed (APU of the A series and Athlon X4), the first compatible with the AM4 socket – date back to September 2016.

The description on the ASRock website states that the company “does not recommend” updating to the new BIOS if the Pinnacle, Raven, Summit or Bristol Ridge processors are installed in the system, therefore the Ryzen 2000, Ryzen 2000G, Ryzen 1000 and gi cited A-series processors and some Athlon X4 models. In short, it is better to install the update with a Ryzen 3000.

All that remains is to understand if that of ASRock the beginning of a series of widespread updates for the different motherboards of the 300 series, even from other manufacturers, or a flash in the pan. Moreover, inexplicably, support for Ryzen 5000 CPUs had already landed on the A320 motherboards, technically inferior to the X370 and B350 models.

ASRock, on Twitter, states that now “it’s up to AMD to handle the situation“, which means that the company is ready to proceed with the updates, but maybe it needs to have further approval. Or maybe it means the possible coordinated launch of the firmware with other manufacturers, we don’t know.

well remember that installing a Ryzen 5000 CPU on a 300 series motherboard will lose several features like PCI Express 4.0 support, Precision Boost Overdrive and SAM (Smart Access Memory), but you gain access to a Zen 3 architecture processor with significantly higher performance than previous models.