AMD Ryzen 6000: PS5 and Xbox Series X architecture arrives on gaming notebooks

In all, there are ten different processor models, eight in the “H” series, that of processors for Gamers and content creators and two in the “U” series, that of super low-power laptops. AMD has a CPU, sorry an APU for every need, with Lisa Su thanking from the “virtual” stage of a CES 2022 the partners who strongly believed in your company.

Among the logos behind the CEO, curiosity, those of Honor and Huawei are missing, yet in recent years the two Chinese companies have been the ones that have brought excellent products to the market with AMD processors at the right price, and for all needs. Mystery.

Returning to the processors, codenamed Rembrandt, the characteristics can be summarized in three acronyms: Zen 3+, or the new renewed CPU, RDNA2, the graphics architecture of the integrated GPUs, the same as the next gen consoles and 6 nm, that is the production process with which these APUs will be produced by the historical partner TSMC.

As always, the processors are divided according to their thermal management, and being solutions intended for partners for the class of dissipation and power that those who produce the notebook must provide. The H series therefore has 35 watt and 45 watt solutions for each model, while the U series provides processors with power consumption starting from 15 watts and reaching 28 watts.

Before looking at the different models, with the top of the range Ryzen 9 6980HX / S that reaches 5 GHz clock in boost mode, thus becoming the fastest Ryzen processor ever (the Ryzen 9 5950X reached 4.9 GHz), let’s see what are the points behind this new family.

Zen3 + is not a new architecture: it is a reinterpretation of Zen3 which, however, looks at what is now one of the most important parameters on a notebook, and Apple with the M series has shown it, or consumption.

According to AMD compared to Zen3 there are over 50 improvements regarding the energy efficiency of these processors, with new systems to balance the loads between CPU and GPU, with a much more efficient sleep state that allows for a minimum battery drain in stand by phase and with the new production process that improves the watt consumption / performance curve.

The maximum configuration is always the 8-core one, and according to AMD the U version with 15 watts of consumption manages to reach, during video playback, 24 hours of battery life with a standard notebook battery.

In the graphs issued by the company, in comparison with the previous models, the improvement in terms of consumption is significant and in addition to the increase in efficiency there is also an improvement both in the single core and in the multicore mode.

However, where the new APUs allow a big leap is on graphics, and this means not only gaming but also 3D and video encoding. On average in these three categories the speed increase is double, and 3D rendering is the area where the gain is greatest; the tests were done using the Adobe suite, Blender and a series of games with 1080p resolution.

The merit? AMD has abandoned the Vega e graphics architecture used RDNA2, so the same external RX GPU cores and the same base as PS5 and Xbox Series X.

Depending on the models, 12 Compute Units or 6 Compute Units are provided, and with 64 stream processors per Compute Unit you get to a maximum of 768 stream processors, with a clock that touches 2.4 GHz. All this obviously with hardware ray tracing support, DirectX 12, Vulkan and FidelityFX Super Resolution.

Here are some graphs showing the performance increase on the GPU side.

A completely new platform, not only on the CPU and GPU side but also as regards all the other internal modules. Starting from security, with the first Pluton module wanted by Microsoft to make notebooks safe, arriving at USB 4.0, HDMI 2.1 with VRR support to manage external monitors, Wi-fi 6 and bluetooth 5.2.

The arrival of the first models on the market is expected in the first quarter of 2022: AMD promises over 200 models created by various partners. Here is an overview of the models.