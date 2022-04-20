AMD Ryzen 7000 APUs would eliminate the need for a low-end dedicated GPU

According to the latest industry rumors, with the advent of mobile processors AMD Ryzen 7000 the need to integrate dedicated graphics next to the processor would be eliminated.

Although it is indicated that this new generation of CPUs will continue to use the same graphics architecture RDNA2 released in the Ryzen 6000, at least the improvement in power will be linked to the increase in the number of nuclei to avoid the need to allocate wafers for low-end dedicated graphics chips, as well as to facilitate notebook systems solely based on an AMD solution, eliminating the need to accompany their chips with graphics from Nvidia or Intel in the low and mid-range segment , which makes the product more expensive.

According to speculation, thanks to TSMC’s 5nm, the number of cores in Ryzen 7000 APUs could move between 1024 and 1536 cores (compared to the current maximum of 768 cores) together with the use of LPDDR5X RAM memory and a new possible cache system (not Infinity Cache) is left up in the air, to improve its performance as it happens in the Sony console.

In terms of performance, we could be talking about integrated graphics that with the maximum number of cores at a frequency of 2.20GHz offer a power of up to 6.75 TFLOPs, which is much more than the 4 TFLOPs of an Xbox Series S, and that would be halfway to reach a PlayStation 5 (10.29 TFLOPs). In other words, even would outperform the infamous Radeon RX 6500 XT (5.76 TFLOPs), so for laptops with panels at 1080p resolution it is more than enough for any type of game with high graphics settings.

