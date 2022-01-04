AMD Ryzen 7000, the future is Zen 4: 5 nm, AM5 socket, DDR5, PCIe 5.0 among the features | CES 2022

AMD anticipated the arrival in the second half of 2022 of processors Ryzen 7000 for systems desktop, based on the new architecture Zen 4 and products with production process a 5 nanometers. In addition to showing a first image, which closely resembles the renderings leaked in recent months, the company has confirmed a whole series of features, including the new socket AM5 (LGA 1718).

Yes, AMD’s future CPUs will not only permanently retire the beloved AM4 socket, but will switch from a PGA (Pin grid array) socket to a LGA (Land Grid Array) socket like the one used by Intel. The pins will then move from the AMD CPUs to the socket on the motherboard, as, among other things, an image diffused by the company itself demonstrates.

AMD also confirmed what was announced a few weeks ago on the occasion of the celebrations for the 5 years of Ryzen CPUs: the new solutions of the 7000 series will support the DDR5 and they will have connectivity PCI Express 5.0, putting itself on a par with Intel Alder Lake and its successor Raptor Lake, a true contender of the Zen 4 CPUs.

Also respected the predictions of the eve as regards the heatsinks: AMD remarked that cooling systems intended for AM4 platforms can also be used without problems on AM5 motherboards.

Finally, CEO Lisa Su showed del gameplay with Halo Infinite and a pre-production Zen 4 processor, noting that the cores ran at 5 GHz, a sign of a good maturity both in architecture and in the production process. We just have to wait for more details in the future, but the conditions for a further and important step forward by the AMD CPUs seem to be all there.