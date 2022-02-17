AMD says its Radeon 680M is faster than GeForce GTX 1650M, using AMS FSR

Today is when the first laptops with processors became available. AMD Ryzen 6000and AMD obviously boasted of top-of-the-line integrated graphics, AMD Radeon RX 680M (RDNA2), which according to the company, are up to twice as fast regarding graphics intel iris xe (26-42 FPS vs 47-73 FPS).

The most curious of all is how the company represented the performance of its Radeon 680M compared to a true rival such as dedicated graphics Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650M MaxQand it is that the company did something of “trap“, since it indicates that its graph can become faster, although of course, for this they use AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution technology. This would not be a problem, for a small nuance…

Although the GeForce GTX 1650M cannot use Nvidia DLSS technology to also increase its performance, due to the lack of dedicated hardware for it, it must be remembered that Nvidia graphics is also compatible with AMD FSR technologyso reality is distorted, which indicates that, under equal conditions, Nvidia’s graphics is still superior, both natively and with said rescaling technology.

The AMD Radeon RX 680M is not as fast as the GeForce GTX 1650M, but keep in mind what is a iGPUwhich as a whole will consume less power, battery, and hopefully a more attractive price for the laptopso it doesn’t matter if your iGPU is less powerful having all these advantagesbut there is no point in throwing all those favorable points in the trash by activating a technology that improves the performance of your GPU and that of the rival (even to Intel), but in the end you just decided to enable it on your GPU to inflate the numbers.

via: Hardwareluxx