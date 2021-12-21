AMD Threadripper 5000 PRO in March 2022? Mystery about ‘consumer models’

They were supposed to arrive this year, but it is clear that Ryzen Threadripper 5000 CPUs will keep waiting for a while. According to what was reported by Videocardz, the workstation processors based on Zen 3 architecture, also known by the code name Chagall, will see the light of theMarch 8, 2022 in the form of solutions Ryzen Thradripper 5000 PRO. AMD is expected to announce its upcoming arrival at CES 2022 on January 4.

What is most striking is that the rumor does not mention the “non PRO” Ryzen Threadripper 5000, those that should be compatible with motherboards equipped with sTRX4 socket and TRX40 chipset.

The “consumer” Ryzen Threadripper (pass the term) have a quad-channel memory controller and fewer usable PCIe 4.0 lanes than the PRO models which instead boast eight memory channels and more PCIe 4.0 lanes, approaching the EPYCs intended for the sector server. Then there is the support for ECC memory, optional on traditional Threadrippers, as well as a series of management features such as Memory Guard that AMD identifies with the term PRO.

If AMD does not introduce the “non PRO” Threadrippers, some assumptions could be made about that decision. The first inevitably concerns the impact of the shortage, with AMD favoring sectors with wider margins by directing the chiplets to EPYC CPUs and Threadripper PRO directed mainly to OEMs. The second is that AMD may have decided to take some time pending the arrival of Intel’s new HEDT range, a derivative of the Sapphire Rapids server CPU scheduled for the second half of 2022.

The third, related to the second, is the one that sees AMD taken from the renewal of the Ryzen and EPYC lines in the first part of the year with 3D V-Cache technology, so it cannot be excluded that AMD has decided to adopt it also on the Ryzen Threadripper 5000 “not PRO”. At that point, however, the company could call the new CPU Threadripper 6000 workstations, aligning the number to that of the next Ryzen.

This is obviously conjecture, we just have to wait until CES 2022 to get a picture of the situation. Meanwhile, rumors report that the Threadripper PRO 5000WX should be five, from 12 to 64 cores: 5945WX (12), 5955WX (16), 5965WX (24), 5975WX (32) and 5995WX (64), all with TDP of 280W but with clock rates not yet known.

Gift ideas, why waste time and risk making mistakes?

GIVE A GOOD AMAZON!