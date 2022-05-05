AMD to announce Smart Access Storage technology at Computex

Together to the AMD Ryzen 7000, amd would present a new technology during Computex, for now known as Smart Access Storage (SAS). Although there are no details about this technology beyond the name, we could be facing the API of the company that competes with the API Microsoft Direct Storage.

This technology appeared on a Corsair laptop which appeared on Geekbench equipped with an AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX processor along with an AMD Radeon RX 6800M graphics card and 16 GB of RAM. Considering that Microsoft revealed that its technology could reduce CPU usage by up to 40%, that on a laptop translates to increase their autonomy.

“microsoft expanded the information regarding its API DirectStoragesuch as revealing that the use of this technology will not only eliminate loading times in games as it happens on console, but that it can be released up to 40% CPU usage that can be dedicated to improving other aspects of the games, such as physics or Artificial Intelligence. In the worst case, this improvement will be 20%, which is not bad at all. Of course, the company guarantees these improvements by naming the Windows 11 operating system together with an NVMe SSD, although Windows 10 will also be supported. As far as the SSD is concerned, it can be both PCIe 3.0 and PCIe 4.0″.

via: @_rogame | Videocardz