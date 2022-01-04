AMD unveils Ryzen 7 5800X3D, RX 6500 XT and Ryzen 6000 mobile at CES 2022

As already mentioned a few hours ago, today AMD, on the occasion of his event at CES 2022, officially presented his new Ryzen 6000 mobile processors (code name “Rembrandt“). The chips come with a Integrated GPU based on RDNA2 graphics architecture, outlining a huge step forward compared to the Vega one present on the current generation Ryzen 5000 (“Cezanne”) models, supplied up to 12 Compute Units with a clock of 2.4GHz. Additionally, APUs will also support DDR5 memories, another further advantage over current DDR4 / LPDDR4X.

Photo Credit: AMD

Photo Credit: AMD

The “Rembrandt” APUs are based on a refined version of the “Zen3” architecture, called “Zen 3+“, And realized on 6nm process node from TSMC. The top model will be the Ryzen 9 6980HX, with 5GHz Boost Clock And TDP greater than 45W, as well as eight cores and sixteen threads, while, going all the way down the line-up, we find the Ryzen 5 6600HS, esa core chip with a boost frequency of 4.5GHz. For low power consumption laptops, belonging to the “U” series, there are only two models: the Ryzen 7 6800U and Ryzen 5 6600U.

As for the other features of Rembrandt, we find support for USB 4, PCI Express 4, WiFi 6E, DisplayPort 2 And AV1 media decoder. Also not to be forgotten is the Microsoft’s Pluton technology, which allows for more robust security that can prevent physical attacks and the theft of encryption keys, as well as protect against any attack on the firmware, a welcome feature when traveling with the laptop. This technology originally debuted on Xbox and AMD’s EPYC data center processors. All these features allow you to create more powerful notebooks, but at the same time able to ensure high autonomy, to the benefit of gamers and workers in general. In particular, gamers will be able to count on all the advantages brought by the RDNA 2 architecture, such as support for real-time Ray Tracing effects and technology Fidelity FX Super Resolution.

Photo Credit: AMD

Turning to Mobile GPU, AMD announced three new Radeon RX 6X50M models made with the 7nm process: from flagship RX 6850 XT, with 40CU, 12GB of GDDR6 at 18Gb / s and TGP of 165W, to the RX 6650M with 28 CU, 8GB of GDDR6 at 16Gb / s and TGP of 120W. To these, there are also two dedicated video cards based on the Navi24 chip built on the 6nm process node: Radeon RX 6500M And 6300M, respectively equipped with 16 and 12 CU. Finally, the line was officially announced Radeon RX 6000S, consisting of low-power GPUs for thin and light laptops, which essentially defines AMD’s answer to NVIDIA’s Max-Q range.

As for the desktop market, AMD has announced the new Radeon RX 6500 XT, based on the Navi 24 GPU and equipped with 1,024 Stream Processors and 4GB of GDDR6 on a 64-bit interface, all while maintaining a TDP of 107W. The card, which will be offered at the price of $ 199 starting with the next one January 19, will have a boost clock of 2.815MHz and a game clock of 2.610MHz by default, values ​​9 to 10% higher than the Navi 23-based RX 6600 XT. All new GPUs will benefit from the new generation Adrenalin driver which will introduce various features that will improve performance and provide additional customization options.

Photo Credit: AMD

Finally, the Sunnyvale company presented the CPU Ryzen 7 5800X3D, final name of the long-awaited processor with 3D V-Cache technology which will offer exceptional performance in the gaming field (thanks to its 64MB of additional 3D-Cache) and will be available next spring, while future architecture-based chips “Zen 4“, code name “Raphael“, Will arrive in the second half of this year, along with the new socket AM5. The CPUs will be built on the production node a 5nm and will form the line Ryzen 7000, supporting technologies such as DDR5 and PCI Express 5.0.