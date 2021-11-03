AMD was not affected by the chip crisis: it prepared years in advance

AMD revealed that it was able to stock up on semiconductor components in order to be able to cope with several years of supply and better withstand the global shortage of chips.

This was stated by AMD’s head of technologies, Mark Papermaster, during the Web Summit that is being held in Lisbon, Portugal, explaining that AMD took action early and in the initial weeks of the spread of the pandemic.

AMD has anticipated years of component inventory

“Our supply chain team has worked to make sure we have months and years of forward forecasting in our supply chainPapermaster said. “Everyone has had to increase their focus on the supply chain, but we have done so since the beginning of the pandemic. “

Part of this advantage is derived from the type of chips produced by AMD – but in common with other companies, such as Intel – and which concern the most advanced processors, with smaller nodes and therefore more profitable even for foundries that, in a state of crisis, have given priority to this type of products over automotive processors with on average larger nodes.

“We are using state of the art semiconductor nodes and are a very big buyer in this industry, so – Papermaster clarified – this state of affairs is certainly helpful in securing our supply chain. “