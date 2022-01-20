AMD’s new budget video card is officially available – Nerd4.life

Officially available, the AMD Radeon RX 6500 XT, presented at CES 2022 with a lot of other innovations, is the new low-end video card with which AMD is finally going to replace the last remnants of the Radeon RX 5000 lineup. Hence a recommended price of 215 euros which, however, pairs with a clean cut of the compute units that stop at 16 against the 28 of the AMD Radeon RX 6600.

Of course, this new model can also count on record-breaking clocks, also thanks to the new production process a 6 nanometers, but is still throttled by a bus for memory of just 64-bit and has to deal with the increases of this period that have brought the price of the first models available to over 350 euros.

The announcement of the AMD Radeon RX 6500 XT at CES 2022

From the hardware point of view, as anticipated, the highlights are the 6 nanometer transistors that contribute to record frequencies of 2610 MHz in gaming mode and 2815 MHz in boost. However, they have a 107 W TPD which is high in relation to the characteristics of a card which, being limited to 16 compute units, is also limited to 16 ray accelerators and 1024 streaming processors overall.

It also stops at 4GB of GDDR6 memory which while pushed to 18 Gbps cannot work wonders for a GPU that roams around the parts of a 4 GB AMD Radeon RX 5500 XT and takes them from an 8 GB AMD RX 5500 XT. Sure, it does well in 1080p and adds support for ray tracing, which can be exploited in some way despite the few ray accelerators thanks to the upscaling FidelityFX Super Resolution, but it is clear that it adds very little of interest to the gaming GPU landscape. .

AMD Radeon RX 6500 XT specs