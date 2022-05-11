AMD’s next driver will get 17% more performance in DX11

What seemed like a rumor is going to come true, at least partially, and although it arrives late, very late to the market, it never is if it ends up arriving. AMD is going to achieve what seemed impossible just 5 years ago: increase the performance of its GPUs between a 3% and 17% with a driver, but yes, in games based on DX11, which as we well know are currently the least.

This driver will come with a new version of the technology Radeon Super Resolution or RSRwhere it seems that AMD does not want to make it compete directly with FSR and FSR 2.0being an alternative to these when the game does not support it and with it one more option for users.

A new driver to improve performance by up to 17% in DX11

Massive DX11 performance improvement due to AMD Adrenalin preview driver. Crysis Remastered up to 24% faster. I’ve double checked this which took a lot of time. Additionally, HAGS support was implemented?! But it can’t be enabled.#driver #Radeon #DX11 pic.twitter.com/zHDGAzVxfw — CapFrameX (@CapFrameX) May 11, 2022

We have all played DX11 titles throughout 2021 and so far in 2022. It is rare that mythical titles based on this famous API are no longer being played and that is why AMD wants to provide better performance in them, where at the moment only They cite a few titles, but it seems that the increase in FPS is visible in more games not named in this list:

far cry 5 -> 4% profit

Farm Simulator 22 -> 3% gain

Total War Saga: Troy -> 17% gain

Total Warhammer 3 -> 5% gain

Watch Dogs Legion -> 10% gain

The Witcher 3 –> 3% gain

apex legends -> 5% profit

Overwatch -> 3% profit

PLAYERUNKNOWN’S BATTLEGROUNDS -> 3% gain

Valorant – with profits of 7%

If you are wondering where the improvements are, what AMD has done to achieve increased performance and how it is possible, we are sorry to tell you that there is no information about it at the moment. The information is scarce and at the moment it is only available for Windows 10 version 1809 or later and Windows 11 Version 21H2 on the following graphics cards:

RX6900XT, RX6800XT, RX6700XT, RX6600XT, RX6500XT, and RX6400.

RX 5700 XT and RX 5700, RX 5600 XT, RX 5500 XT and RX 5300.

The rest of the GPUs seem to be currently being tested for support, but in addition to these on desktop, laptop users with the following graphics cards can also try the driver:

AMD Radeon series RX6800M

AMD Radeon series RX6700M

AMD Radeon series RX6600M

AMD Radeon series RX6500M

AMD Radeon series RX6300M

You can download this AMD driver for DX11 that will be “official” later this month from the AMD website.

