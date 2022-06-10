Amel Bent, Cristiano Ronaldo, Meghan Markle… the people slide of the week
Like every Friday, we hear from our favorite people. If you missed the front page of the last few days, now is the time to get up to speed! This week was obviously marked by the birth of our royal baby to us: the son of Nabilla! France’s most famous influencer has given birth to her second child, Leyann. Generous with her community, the young woman has already shared many photos of her newborn. We note in particular a nice family portrait bringing together Thomas and Milann, the two other men in his life, as well as his mother and his grandmother, the two women in his life. And for the first time, Nabilla appeared breastfeeding her babya moment of intimacy that she had kept secret for her first son.
Speaking of royal baby, we enjoy discovering the face of little Lilibet, daughter of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, who was until then kept out of the spotlight and objectives. On the occasion of her first birthday, we discover that the little girl has inherited her dad’s red hair.
We are also delighted to learn of the pregnancy of Alexandra Pornet, emblematic adventurer of Koh-Lanta, or the birth of the third child of Jean-Pascal Lacoste (but the first with his partner Delphine Tellier).
Also to be discovered in this slideshow, Amel Bent who has returned to the routine of a young mother, the baby bump of actress Héloïse Martin, the birth of Shay Mitchelle’s daughter, the happiness of Joyce Jonathan or even that of Chris Carmack, the handsome kid from Grey’s Anatomy!