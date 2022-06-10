Amel Bent, Cristiano Ronaldo, Meghan Markle… the people slide of the week

Like every Friday, we hear from our favorite people. If you missed the front page of the last few days, now is the time to get up to speed! This week was obviously marked by the birth of our royal baby to us: the son of Nabilla! France’s most famous influencer has given birth to her second child, Leyann. Generous with her community, the young woman has already shared many photos of her newborn. We note in particular a nice family portrait bringing together Thomas and Milann, the two other men in his life, as well as his mother and his grandmother, the two women in his life. And for the first time, Nabilla appeared breastfeeding her babya moment of intimacy that she had kept secret for her first son.