amendment introduces penalties for violation of the obligation to pay with POS

Fines for offenders will come thanks a amendment to the recovery dl , currently being examined by the Budget Committee of the Chamber, on the proposal of Stefano Fassina (Leu) and Rebecca Frassini (Lega). We see below the amount of the penalties and the hypotheses on the reduction of commissions for merchants.

The proposal of sanction those who do not accept card payments (debit and credit card), already evaluated in 2020 when the obligation to accept payments with POS to commercial transactions of any amount. A proposal that immediately failed due to the opposition of merchants, who asked for the abolition of commissions, now proposed by the Draghi government, which aims to make the mandatory nature of electronic payments effective.

How much is the fine

The amendment provides for a minimum penalty of 30 EUR, increased by 4% of the value of the refused transaction, at the expense of all subjects who carry out the activity of selling products or providing services, therefore also professionals (lawyers, doctors, notaries, etc.) if they refuse to accept the payment of the asset or service with POS.

Since there is the obligation to accept payments with POS

The obligation to accept electronic payments dates back to the Monti government, but the Growth Decree 2.0 limited it to transactions exceeding 30 euros. Then, during the Renzi government, the minimum threshold for triggering the obligation was raised to 5 euros.

Instead, it is due to the Fiscal Decree approved by the Conte Bis Government (Law Decree n.124 / 2019) the extension of the obligation to pay any amount, which began in 2020 and became useful during the outbreak of the pandemic for hygiene reasons.

The obligation hangs on all those who sell goods, services and services of various kinds: traders, operators, freelancers, lawyers, artisans, notaries, accountants, and also on accommodation activities (hotels, B & Bs and farmhouses).

Merchants pressing to abolish commissions

Confcommercio’s comment was not long in coming and, commenting on the news of the approval of the amendment, recalled that “sanctions are not needed”, but it is better to think aboutreduction of commissions and the costs borne by businesses and consumers and provide for the free of charge for so-called micropayments.

The merchants’ association therefore asked Parliament for “a change of course”, because “focusing asymmetrically on sanctions does not help the processes of modernization of the payment system, which is already in full development”.

Satisfied consumers: “historic battle won”

Instead he rejoices Codacons for having won a “historic battle”, since for 7 years it has been asking the Government and Parliament to provide for penalties for those shopkeepers who prevent their customers from paying with cards and ATMs.

President Carlo Rienzi, recalling that neither the Monti government nor the Cote Bis had introduced sanctions for offenders, speaks of “a paradoxical situation in which still today numerous shopkeepers throughout Italy, despite possessing the POS, prevent customers from paying with electronic money, aware that they will not face any fine “.

“Now things could finally change – he underlines – and, thanks to the sanctions for those who refuse digital payments, it will be possible to make the measure that introduces the obligation for merchants to accept payments with POS”.