amendment introduces penalties for violation of the obligation to pay with POS
The proposal of sanction those who do not accept card payments (debit and credit card), already evaluated in 2020 when the obligation to accept payments with POS to commercial transactions of any amount. A proposal that immediately failed due to the opposition of merchants, who asked for the abolition of commissions, now proposed by the Draghi government, which aims to make the mandatory nature of electronic payments effective.
Fines for offenders will come thanks a amendment to the recovery dl, currently being examined by the Budget Committee of the Chamber, on the proposal of Stefano Fassina (Leu) and Rebecca Frassini (Lega). We see below the amount of the penalties and the hypotheses on the reduction of commissions for merchants.