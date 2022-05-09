America already has a rival for the Liga MX quarterfinals

America you already know your rival for the Quarterfinals of the Closing Tournament 2022. After coming in fourth place and directly accessing the Liguilla, the team was waiting for the duels of the Liga MX Playoff to find out who he was going to face in the first elimination phase.

By Saturday Necaxa and Monterrey were eliminated and with this they were three the teams that the Eagles could face in his first series of the Fiesta Grande. The most possible rival was always Puebla, since if they beat Mazatlán automatically, the confrontation between Águilas and Camoteros was closed. If the Sinaloans advanced, then there were several options, but with the triumph of the Strip the series was defined.

America – Puebla, for the Quarterfinals of the Liga MX 2022

With the triumph of the Camoteros, it no longer matters what happens in the Pumas vs Guadalajara, it is already confirmed that the Águilas will face off against Nicolás Larcamón’s team, in a duel of coaches who can occupy the azulcrema bench next season.

A few days ago the azulcremas had a warm-up game to keep pace. Those of Tano Ortíz thrashed Atlante 10-1 and with this it is expected that the confidence of many better players ahead of the Liguilla.

When and at what time does America play Puebla?

With the series confirmed, now it remains to know dates and times of the clashes. The only sure thing so far is that the Coapa team plays the second leg at the Azteca Stadium, so their next match is played at the Cuauhtémoc Stadium on Wednesday May 11 or Thursday 12.

