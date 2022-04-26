America already has the replacement of Roger Martínez in its sights

Fernando Ortíz is already working on the substitute for Roger Martínez in America, after being suspended in the Clausura 2022 of Liga MX

Roger Martinez recovered a lot of level since Fernando Ortíz is the technical director of the Americabut now, facing the Young Classic against Cruz Azul, for the last day of the 2022 Clausura Tournament, the coaching staff must find a replacement for the Colombian.

The 27-year-old striker was booked against Tigres at the Volcán and with this he reached five bookings in the current Liga MX campaign, which means that the South American will be suspended a game and the duel against the Machine is lost.

Faced with this situation, Tano will have to supply the left side in attack. For this Tuesday, the squad will return to training and there are three options that can take the place of Roger.

Who will replace Roger Martínez in the Clásico Joven?

The two most latent options are Salvador Reyes and Mauro Laineztwo players who in the past served as lanes or left wingers, although it is the former Puebla player who has had the most activity in recent games coming on as a substitute, so he seems to have the hand to be a starter.

According to what is shown in the practices in the Coapa nest, the Tano can also take hold of Juan Oterowho has more qualities as a winger, although his best development is on the right wing.

