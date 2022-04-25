América and Chivas, heading to the Liguilla with interim technicians

The two more winning clubs and with more fans in Mexican soccer rose from the ashes, after a tournament full of irregularity and poor results. The news is that they succeeded, after the change of coach, now they live a reality totally differentwhich He already has them with a guaranteed place in the Final Phasein the absence of a day to be played in the Clausura Tournament 2022.

America and Chivas they were the target of criticism throughout the regular season; even, they were considered liquidated in the middle of the campaign. Nevertheless, under the I send from Fernando Ortiz (America) and Ricardo Cadena (Chivas)at the moment andthey are in the first eight places of the classification and in the case of the Eagles, with the possibility of reaching the Quarterfinals directly. Unthinkable in times of Santiago Solari!

TANO ORTIZ, THE EAGLE LIFEGUARD

Fernando Ortiz directed the U-20 team of the Coapa painting, when he was called Like a real firefighter to try to turn off the fire that left Solari alive, during the first eight dates of the tournament; the results in those games left the azulcrema club in the basement of the standings with only five points added.

After the arrival of the tano ortiz as interim coach, Eagles they have achieved 19 pointsproduct of a draw and six wins -these consecutively-, results that have taken America to fifth place in the standings.

Within the good streak of the hand of Ortiz, the America besides winning he has only allowed four goals against by 15 goals in favor; with 24 units, still aspires a meddle from direct way to the Rooms Final, although it also depends on Puebla and Atlas not winning in their last game on Day 17.

CHAIN, FROM THE IMPOSSIBLE TO THE DREAMED OF

Ricardo Cadena arrived as interim coach, later that the controversial Marcelo Michel Leaño was dismissed before the defeat against the Rayados del Monterrey, in a game postponed from Day 12.

The 3-1 result against the Rayados cost Leaño his jobwhich left the club in 14th position with a total of 14 points, in 13 games played.

with chain things have changed for him Sacred Flockto the degree that He was in seventh place in the table with 23 units and three consecutive wins, led by the Mexican coach.

The Chivas still have a mathematical chance of qualifying directly for the QuarterfinalsHowever, it looks complicated, since in addition to beating Necaxa, they have to wait for the setbacks of Puebla, Atlas, América and Cruz Azul.

RAYADOS AND NECAXA, OTHER RELAYS THAT WORKED

Monterey It was another case of ascent halfway through this tournament, after the departure of Javier Aguirre and the Arrival of Victor Manuel Vucetichwho took the team, with the most expensive squad in Liga MX, in 11th place. After seven duels in front of the Rayados, the King Midas has them in the eighth positionnalready classified to the Repechage and with mathematical aspirations to get directly to the Quarterfinals.

In Aguascalientes Jaime Lozano gave it a twist to the team that never managed to work hand in hand with the Argentine helmsman, Pablo Guede. the jimmy put Rayos del Necaxa in ninth place of the table in the absence of a day, after the team was circulating between position 14 and 18.