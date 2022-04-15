América and Chivas will inaugurate the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles

Midtime Editorial

/ 04.14.2022 13:16:29





As part of the League Cup 2022, America and Guadalajarathe two most important teams in Mexican soccer will have the opportunity to “release” the sofi stadium of the city of Los Angeles for a soccer game and they will be facing the Javier Hernández’s Galaxy and Carlos Vela’s LAFC.

Leagues Cup at SoFi Stadium

The matches will take place next August 3rd and they will not only release it in terms of a football match, also It will be the first time that two events are held in a single day in the buildingso they can test the logistics of the venue.

The first game to be played will be the one played Galaxy against Chivaswhich will be the fourth in the history of these two institutions, having negative balance for the rojiblancos against the angels.

“Very happy that Chivas plays in that wonderful stadium. In Los Angeles we feel at home; it is a red and white cityand that the team can meet their fans at the home of the NFL Champions, is great news, “he said. Amaury Vergaraowner of the Tapatios.

The second match will be between LAFC in what will be a rematch for Americaafter in 2020 the angel team will eliminate them in the Concachampions semifinals.

“We are very excited to have the opportunity to connect again with our wonderful hobby in California. this match against LAFC represents the first time, in recent years, that we face a local team in Los Angelesso we are very sure that it will be a vibrant game, that it will be played in a magnificent stadium and that all Americanists will enjoy really,” he said Santiago Bathspresident of the Eagles.

Both games will also serve as a preamble to what will be the summer 2023 when 47 teams from the two competitions face off in the League Cupwhich by then will already have three tickets for the different instances of the Concachampions.