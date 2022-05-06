América and Cruz Azul would play at the Azulgrana Stadium from 2023

Enrique Martinez Villar

Mexico City / 05.05.2022 21:04:47





The Aztec stadium will be subjected to a deep remodeling on the occasion of World Cup 2026 of which Mexico is one of the three host countries along with the United States and Canada. That means America and Cruz Azulthe two clubs that play weekly at the Coloso, must look for alternatives and are about to make official the Azulgrana Stadium as a temporary pitch.

With a “cat’s hand” planned inside and outside the two-time World Cup building, as well as the construction of a hotel and a shopping center on nearby land -which were already presumed by Emilio Azcárraga to Gianni Infantino, president of FIFA- , the urgency of Águilas and Cementeros to find a temporary stadium He has them in details to confirm Azulgrana of Atlante as the one who receives them.

“It is not closed, but it is very advanced. Most likely next week the deal will be closed.” confirmed a source at halftimedetailing what it would be: “Contract for two years from Clausura 2023”that is, from January of next year, with an estimated time of work in the Azteca of two years, according to Yon de Luisa recently commented.

The same informant explained that the negotiations have four parts involved: the Cosio family who owns the property, the atlantean as a team that plays there regularly, and America and Cruz Azul as those concerned, remembering the extensive past of the Machine between 1996 and 2018 playing in what was known as the Blue Stadium in your stay.

Gianni’s flowers during his visit to the Azteca

The benefit that Atlante could get from sharing the Azulgrana

Although the Iron Colts could look disadvantaged in this deal for now sharing the field with two high-call teams and the mistreatment that the grass may suffer, the truth is that Atlante could benefit from thinking about certification to promote to Liga MX.

América and Cruz Azul, two of the most popular in Mexico, would move to a stadium in the Expansion League for a couple of years., remembering that the Colts have already submitted the papers for the certification and they were accepted. They are currently in the evaluation process for a final resolution, which could be favorably affected by this issue.