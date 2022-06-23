AMERICA AUDIOVISUAL INFORMATION AGENDA FOR JUNE 23, 2022

– Los Angeles (USA).- A Caribbean family, accustomed to living well, moves to Miami in the 1980s with the hope that everything will go even better. But the “American dream” is not what they thought. This is the new Latin series that Eva Longoria and Zoe Saldana have produced for HBO Max.

– Los Angeles (USA).- “El Refugio” premieres today, the first science fiction series originally produced by the streaming platform Pantaya, which recounts the intrigues and fears of a family in rural Mexico before strange phenomena of nature.

– San Juan (Puerto Rico).- The “Tu Música Urbano Awards” are held this Thursday in Puerto Rico, the cradle of reggaeton, with Bad Bunny, Rauw Alejandro and J Balvin as the main nominees and with performances by important artists of the genre.

– Mexico City.- The Spanish Chamber of Commerce (Camescom) in Mexico celebrates 130 years with the commitment to strengthen its presence in the country despite criticism from the president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, against Spanish companies.

– Mexico City (Mexico).- The Mexican government promises an arduous investigation into the murder of two Jesuit priests and the tour guide who were murdered on Monday in the municipality of Urique, in the northern state of Chihuahua,

– Panama City (Panama).- Experts meet in Panama to discuss new legislation and tools to protect organizations from threats such as money laundering and cybercrime, at an event organized by the Foundation for the Study of Money Laundering. Assets and Crime (FELADE) and the University for Peace (UPEACE).

– Bogotá (Bogotá).- The elected president of Colombia, Gustavo Petro, meets in Bogotá for the first time with the current president, Iván Duque, and together with the elected vice president, Francia Márquez, receives accreditation as winners from the National Electoral Council of last Sunday’s elections.

– Caracas (Venezuela).- “I’m a doctor and I’m also a drag queen.” This is how Francisco Machado presents himself, a young doctor who approaches his work in the field of medicine with the same enthusiasm as his way of doing activism transformed into Vitiliga, the character he brings to life with the help of a wig, makeup and eye-catching dresses.

– Caracas (Venezuela).- Statements by the head of the NGO Centro Gumilla and Provea regarding the new conciliatory agreement with the governor of the state of Carabobo in Venezuela, the Chavista Rafael Lacava, after the legal claim filed by the president.

– Lima (Peru).- The Supreme Court of Peru announces its decision on the appeal filed by the Prosecutor’s Office to restore the preventive detention issued against the opposition leader Keiko Fujimori in the investigation that is being carried out on her for alleged money laundering during her electoral campaigns of 2011 and 2016.

– Rio de Janeiro (Brazil).- Protests in Rio de Janeiro over the murder of British journalist Dom Phillips and indigenista Bruno Araújo Pereira, who had been missing since June 5 in a remote region of the Amazon.

– Brasilia (Brazil).- Brazil meets this Thursday in Brasilia authorities from various South American countries to study measures against transnational organized crime, including the proposal by the Government of President Jair Bolsonaro to integrate the police forces of the region for exchange of intelligence data.

– Tacuarembó (Uruguay).- Like a ghost that returns “with a withered forehead”, Carlos Gardel will reappear, in hologram, to sing at the Escayola Theater in Tacuarembó, the Uruguayan city that is his origin and, at the same time, his conviction as an illegitimate son of the colonel that gives its name to the historic site.

– Montevideo (Uruguay).- The Secretary of the Presidency, Álvaro Delgado, and the Minister of Industry, Energy and Mining of Uruguay, Omar Paganini, appear together with Rashmi Misra, representative of Microsoft Lab, to report on the installation in Uruguay of the first the company’s lab in Latin America for artificial intelligence and the internet of things.

– Buenos Aires (Argentina).- A fire in a building in the Recoleta neighborhood of the city of Buenos Aires left five dead and twenty injured.

– Buenos Aires (Argentina).- Argentina publishes the GDP figures for the first quarter of the year, after the 10.3% rebound that the economy registered in 2021 after three years in recession, and the unemployment data, which at the end of the Last year it affected 7% of the population. EFE

America Edition Table

(57 1) 3214855 Ext.107

tvefebogota@efe.com

cpb/mf