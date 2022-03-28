America can sign Arturo Vidal for free

The restructuring that Club América is planning and the contractual situation of Arturo Vidal with Inter makes the negotiation more than viable.

It’s not a secret that Arturo Vidal longs to one day reach America as a brilliant reinforcement and the reality is that for the summer 2022 the table is set for the negotiation to take place and come to fruition.

Due to the crisis that the Águilas are facing in the Clausura 2022 tournament, the club’s high command already has in mind to carry out a series of changes that help improve the situationEven Checo Pérez himself revealed that Emilio Azcárraga, owner of the team, is the one who carries out the new planning.

All mods in America will match that the King Arthur ends contract with Inter soon, for which the 34-year-old Chilean is already beginning to assess options to continue his career, although for now his purpose is to achieve the miracle of going to the 2022 Qatar World Cup with his team.

At the time, Vidal expressed the following: “I want to play in America, I would love to go… I need the interest to be on both sides. If one day it happens to me, happy“commented the Andean midfielder in an interview with TUDNin June 2021.

How much does Arturo Vidal currently earn? Details of his contract with Inter

The The Chilean’s salary is 6.5 million euros net per season with the Nerazzurri painting. It is a high figure that not every team can pay, but América has the opportunity to do so, since Vidal whatFree space in June 2022 and Inter’s intention is to let him go to invest that money in new signings. This means that Arturo can get to Coapa for free, although the Azulcremas directors have the last word.

