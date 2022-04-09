América de Cali: Alexandre Guimaraes arrives in Colombia on Saturday, but he is a doubt in Medellín | Colombian Soccer | Betplay League

After several hours of uncertainty about the arrival in the country of America’s new coach, Alexandre Guimaraesthe club reported that the Brazilian will arrive directly to Medellinthis Saturday to meet with the professional team that will face Atlético Nacional on Sunday. In addition, the coach gave his first statements after his return to the red institution.

“Americanists here we come, We are almost here in Cali, of course with great enthusiasm, desire to do things well and already having feedback from my colleagues from the coaching staff, who have been there since yesterday with their first training session. They have seen a tremendous dedication from the players in order to get the necessary points, which we all want to be able to place ourselves in the final octagonal”.

He commented on his feelings with which he comes back to the team: “the sensations we have for this second incursion with America are the best, because we return to a place where we know the players, fans, sports management and the city wellthen that makes us very optimistic, for all this second incursion with America”.

He spoke that they are going to fight to enter the finals: “postponed in that search to enter and get the points to enter the final octagonal tournament, we have the first game against Atlético Nacional in Medellín, I still don’t know if I’ll be able to be on the pitch, but everything that has happened since yesterday is the coordination that we have done with Juliano Fontana and Felipe for the planning of this matchthey are very clear about what we intend in this race against time that has been the preparation”.

Then the technical assistant Juliano Fontana, who arrived in the city on Thursday, gave his first impressions on his return to the institution: “for us It is always very nice to come back here, we have a nice story, we are very happy and excited to be able to do things well, at least try to do what we did the other time we were here. It’s a very tough game but it’s a classic, two very heavy and strong jerseys, we’re all very motivated and want to win”.

He then spoke about the first training session with the group: “in the training we did yesterday I found a very motivated team, wanting to do things well, we have a short time to prepare the team, but we had a training session yesterday and we did one today, plus the one this Saturday where we hope to do things well, achieve a good result in Medellin. The players are very happy and working hard”.

Thus, América is reassured that its new strategist will arrive this Saturday, but it continues to worry about whether it will be able to have it on the line in the Atanasio field

Juan Andres Arias Arias

Correspondent Futbolred Cali

On Twitter: @AriasJuan_15