América de Cali Liga BetPlay 2022 declarations Juan Carlos Osorio draws against Equidad | Colombian Soccer | Betplay League

América de Cali managed to draw 1-1 against La Equidad, in the last minute of a difficult match that closed date 7 at the Pascual Guerrero Stadium. Coach Juan Carlos Osorio analyzed the game played by his team, who were down on the scoreboard for much of it.

“I prefer to focus on the performance of our players and I think that in the second half Luis (Sánchez), Juan Camilo (Portilla) and Joider (Micolta) himself, I think they took the post of those who started the first half very well and we were fair, very deserving of a draw and perhaps a little more, against a team that proposed a game structure, perhaps the most complicated 4-1-4-1, which in the end becomes 4-5-1 in the half, they covered zone 14 in the first half, we made the decision to change the structure, I think they saw it in the game and to initially put Luis behind number 9, as offensive pivot… so we are very happy for Luis’s return and I think we are building a better team every time”.

He mentioned what the team must correct for the next games: “many things, I think that our sequences must be longer, that the incursions from the defensive third to the middle third and in the driving of central defenders must have very defined aspects and it is a diagonal drive and a straight through ball or the opposite, in a straight line condition and a diagonal through ball, but if I had to choose only one thing, I would believe that the entries in the last third have to be more effective, because I think we are efficient enough to enter the last third, but we still need to arrive more efficiently and be decisive in that last technical gesture”.

He was also questioned about the rumors that put him as a replacement for Reinaldo Rueda in the Colombian National Team: “I think it’s irrelevant, I’m happy here in America, it’s the sports project to which I give my 100% and the rest, well I think that each one must clarify what they say, I have never publicly stated anything, so I do not think I have to clarify anything.

He then added that he would like to join the Ministry of Sports: “but well, since you ask me, in the future I would also love to analyze the possibility of becoming sports minister and doing something for Colombian sports and I take advantage of the opportunity, and I also do it. I would do it in a disinterested way, because in the end all I want is to contribute to Colombian sports and especially to soccer, which is what I have dedicated myself to for the last 40 years of my life or 50, well all my life, so I think that that’s enough already.”

Juan Andres Arias-Arias

Correspondent Futbolred Cali

On Twitter: @AriasJuan_15