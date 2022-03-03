América de Cali opens the doors to Juan Carlos Osorio; clarify termination clause in the face of possible interest from America

The owner of América de Cali clarified that the América board, so far, has not sought them out to find out the situation of coach Juan Carlos Osorio

The name of Juan Carlos Osorio gained strength among the fans of the America to become the successor of Santiago Solaribut the current club of the Colombian coach, America of Caliclarified that, although they are willing to let him out, the clause that binds both parties would have to be covered beforehand.

Tulio Gómez, owner of the coffee team, clarified to ESPN that they have no objection to Juan Carlos Osorio leave your institution and try your luck once again in Mexican soccer.

“We have no problem with him leaving,” said the businessman and leader of the America of Cali when asked about the rumors that place Juan Carlos Osorio on the cream-blue helm.

Although, without clarifying the amount, he indicated that the ‘Profe’ Osorio “has an exit clause” and made it clear that, at the moment, no one from the America He has contacted them to learn about the situation of the former strategist of the Mexican National Team.

Juan Carlos Osorio currently has a signed contract with the America of Cali until June 2023, but at the end of 2021 its continuity was questioned due to the poor results presented by the red team. The termination of the contract, which implies a millionaire sum for the strategist, stopped the movement.

Juan Carlos Osorio appeared among the options of the fans of America to take the position of Santiago Solari EPA

America of Cali He currently occupies the tenth position in the Colombian tournament with a balance of 12 units thanks to his three wins, three draws and the same number of losses.

The directive of America continues to analyze the steps to follow with the team since this Wednesday morning, at the Coapa facilities, they decided to thank Santiago Solari after the poor results of the team in Clausura 2022.

The Eagles are currently in penultimate position with six points out of a possible 24 at the moment and are at risk of falling to the bottom of the table if Santos is able to overcome Pumas in one of the games that closes Day 8.

America will play next Saturday in Monterrey the match corresponding to Day 9 of Clausura 2022 when they visit Rayados, a team that also recently changed coaches and this Wednesday afternoon made the return of Víctor Manuel Vucetich official to the bench.

osorioafter passing through the Mexican National Team, he had a process of just over five months with the Paraguayan National Team, later he directed Atlético Nacional and is currently on the bench of the America of Cali. At the time, he also tried his luck in Liga MX when he was in charge of Puebla.