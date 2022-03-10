America decided who will be its DT for the rest of the tournament

After the departure of Santiago Solari from the bench, in the midst of the crisis that the institution is going through and a few days before the National Classic, in Coapa they have a clear path to follow with the Nido bench.

America is immersed in a crisis of results which you can’t get out of. At the club they made their first decisions a few days ago by dispensing with the services of Santiago Solari as technical director to make way for the interim management of Fernando Ortiz, who was also unable to lead the Eagles to a victory after losing last Saturday by 2- 1 against Monterey.

Now, with the National Classic at the door, the azulcrema leadership would have made a decision not only for this match, but also for the remainder of the Clausura 2022 tournament. Fernando Ortiz will continue to lead the first team accompanied by Raúl Rodrigo Lara and Peter Thelemaque as his assistants.

This decision is focused on not rushing to the choice of a strategist in short because his main object of interest is to have Nicolás Larcamón in the summer with the understanding that at this time they cannot add him since he is in full competition with Puebla and the regulations would not allow him to direct the creams.

Meanwhile, Tano Ortiz, unlike the previous week, He has had more space to work on tactical issues with his current team. This issue is not minor, since the Argentine strategist likes to play with a different formation than the one that America developed with Solari for just over a year, so he wants to implement his own concepts as soon as possible.

WHAT IS ASKED OF FERNANDO ORTIZ AT THE FRONT OF AMERICA?

In such a way, America takes it easy on the issue of hiring its technical director. Everything indicates that it will be in the summer when the move definitely comes, meanwhile Fernando Ortiz will have the complicated mission of straightening the course of a team that has not known how to react to almost half a regular tournament.

