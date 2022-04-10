Entertainment
América defeats Juárez and enters the reclassification zone
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Alejandro Zendejas and Uruguay’s Federico Viñas scored in a two-minute stretch in the first half Saturday as América cruised to a 3-0 thrashing of Ciudad Juárez to provisionally climb into the reclassification zone at the league.
Zendejas first rocked the nets in the 28th minute and Viñas scored a free kick goal in the 30th for the Águilas, who got their third consecutive win and are on a four-game unbeaten streak.