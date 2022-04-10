América defeats Juárez and enters the reclassification zone

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Alejandro Zendejas and Uruguay’s Federico Viñas scored in a two-minute stretch in the first half Saturday as América cruised to a 3-0 thrashing of Ciudad Juárez to provisionally climb into the reclassification zone at the league.

Zendejas first rocked the nets in the 28th minute and Viñas scored a free kick goal in the 30th for the Águilas, who got their third consecutive win and are on a four-game unbeaten streak.

The Chilean Diego Valdés sealed the account in the discounts for the azulcremas.





The awakening of America began after the departure of Argentine coach Santiago Solari, replaced by his compatriot Fernando Ortiz, who worked for the team as the strategist for the U20 category.

The Eagles now have 16 units, which serve to place them in eleventh position when there are five dates left in the regular calendar.

In Mexico, the first four teams go straight to the league and the next eight face each other in a reclassification to complete the list of invitees to the quarterfinals.

Ciudad Juárez remains with eight points, at the bottom of the classification.

América took the lead when the Bravos lost a ball at the start and Zendejas made a shot from outside the area that entered the right post of the goal defended by Carlos Gerardo Rodríguez.

Shortly after, Viñas took a shot over the barrier that left the visiting goalkeeper static for 2-0.

CHIVAS AWAY FROM PLAYBACK

Uruguayan midfielder Leonardo Fernández scored in stoppage time and Toluca salvaged a dramatic 1-1 draw against Chivas, who remain out of the playoffs for the playoffs.

Forward José Juan Macías, who came on in the 65th minute, scored in the 68th to put the visitors ahead, who flirted with victory until Fernández scored the equalizer in the 96th.

Fernández, who returned to the Red Devils this tournament after going unnoticed with Tigres, has accumulated six goals in the Clausura.

Toluca tied for the second consecutive game and now has 18 points that serve to place them in the eighth box.

Chivas, who have only won one of their past seven games, have 14 points and are 14th, a couple of places out of the playoffs.

SAN LUIS, ON THE RISE

The Argentine Germán Berterame and the Venezuelan Jhon Murillo contributed the goals with which Atlético de San Luis defeated León 2-0.

Berterame opened the scoring in the 14th minute and Murillo set the game on course with a goal in the 73rd for the Atlético de Madrid branch in Mexico.

With the result, San Luis won its second consecutive game, third in its last four, and already has 17 points. The hot streak has placed him in ninth position.

León lost for the third time in his last five games and remains with 19 units, in the seventh step.

San Luis took the lead when Murillo entered the area from the left flank. At the penalty spot Berterame appeared to spike the ball into the back of the net.

Murillo was once again a factor in the second half when he entered the area from the right side and made a shot that entered goalkeeper Rodolfo Cota’s right post.

ROMO DRESSES HERO

Midfielder Luis Romo scored a late goal as Monterrey beat Santos 1-0 to snap a two-game winless streak.

Romo converted a goal in the 82nd minute for the Rayados, who had just tied at midweek with Toluca.

Costa Rican Joel Campbell missed a penalty in the 43rd minute for the Rayados, who have 19 points, placing them in sixth position.

Santos remains with 15 units and is eleventh.