América despises him, Ortiz ignores him and could come to Chivas as reinforcement

A player from the Eagles could reach Chivas

April 12, 2022 3:24 p.m.

The Eagles are in the sweetest moment of the season, but the board is already beginning to think about the next season and it could be the case that a player is removed and he ends up playing for Chivas.

More news from Liga MX:

The conditions that America would set to renew Ochoa

Ferdinand Ortiz made the America will go from last place in Liga MX to fight for the playoff spots after getting 10 of the last 15 points, regaining the confidence of several of its stars to get out of the pothole in which the team was.

But there are other soccer players who have shown that they do not give one in the azulcrema box and only complicate the games of America, so Santiago Baños would already have in mind to remove one of the team’s players.

The player who would leave

Henry Martin He is in the worst moment of his career in America and his four goals in more than 26 games show that they do not have the quality to wear the blue-cream colors, so he would leave the team and Chivas would be interested in hiring him.

More news from Liga MX:

He is his key Pumas player and Lillini will put him to win in Concachampions